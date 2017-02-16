Zoojoo.be wants the force to be with you when it comes to health

The best way to describe my initial impression of employee wellness company – named for the Tamil term “jujube,” or “it’s easy” – is wrapped in a rainbow. While liberal use of colour is not uncommon on start-up websites, this one combines so many primary colours that it’s hard not to think of Superman – until you see the Stormtrooper helmets and lightsabers all over the place. Co-founder and CEO Avinash Saurabh is quick to tell me that he thought Rogue One had too many graphics that took away from the storyline.

“It is a time of great turmoil, the overlords have attacked the (not so) secret headquarters of the start-ups,” the Bangalore-based company declares on its website. “But a ray of light arises, a New Hope. Zoojoo.be, the keepers of Imagination and the Force, have grouped with brilliant and creative troopers of the new age to fight the mighty empire.” You can almost hear triumphant march music playing in the background.

Co-founded by Avinash and Anandraj Koormapolu, Zoojoo’s programme currently caters to 150,000 employees across 22 in 10 countries, including India, the Philippines, the US, and the UAE. Mindtree, HP India, and HP Philippines are among its subscribers.





Zoojoo’s services are available for a range of prices that depend on the size of the company and its chosen payment plan.