10 offer letters for IIT-Madras students in 1st placement round today

Analytics, finance and consulting jobs dominated the first day of campus placement in the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M), followed by core sectors and research and development.

Around 41 per cent of the offers were from the analytics, finance and consulting segments, while 32 per cent of them came from core and research and development (R&D) sectors. The information technology (IT) and fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) sectors accounted for 25 per cent and 2 per cent respectively.



Among the recruiting firms were EXL Services, Goldman Sachs, and Research Institute, Bengaluru, offered more than 10 offer letters during the day, said officials from the institute.

There is a surge in the number of companies and number of offers made during the first day of placement this year. Around 33 companies, including global firms, have made a total of 195 offers on December 1, 2017. Last year, IIT-M saw a total of 160 offers being made by two companies on the first day of placement.

This year, with a view of reducing the stress faced by the students in the early phase of the process, the institute avoided conducting the 'Graveyard Slot,' which used to be from 12 am to 6 am on Day 1.

This year, the institute has seen 114 pre-placement offers being handed out to the students by companies, including Microsoft, Qualcomm and Goldman Sachs, as against 73 in the previous academic year. The internships for students are facilitated through a coordinated process.