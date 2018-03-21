39 Indians killed in Iraq's Mosul; govt fooled kin: Congress; 10 updates

After four long years of hope for the families of the Indian construction workers kidnapped by the Islamic State (ISIS) in 2014 from Iraq's city of Mosul, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday told Parliament that all 39 of them had been killed and buried in a mass grave. The revelation set off a row with the Opposition, which accused the Narendra Modi government at the Centre of being insensitive in noting informing the victims' kin first. Swaraj's suo motu statement on the fate of the kidnapped Indian workers confirmed the worst fears of the kidnapped Indians' families after keeping alive hopes of their survival for four years. The revelation would have come as a shock to the families and kin of the 39 deceased workers abducted in Iraq since Swaraj had earlier made statements, including one on July 22, 2017 in the Lok Sabha, that "as per the latest information from multiple third-party sources, they are all safe". The government's treatment of the matter was criticised by the families of the deceased, as well as by the Opposition. The Congress described the Modi government as "heartless" for misleading the country over the deaths of the 39 Indians in Iraq and demanded that Swaraj apologise to the families. The grieving families, for their part, have one question to ask the Modi government: Why did you keep us in the dark for so long? Amid criticism and questions being raised over the government's treatment of the matter, Swaraj held a press conference and defended the Centre's handling of the issue, saying that the government could not declare a person dead without a concrete proof. The external affairs minister added that it was her duty to first inform Parliament about their deaths. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the death of the 39 Indians and said that every citizen was grieving with those who lost their loved ones in Mosul. Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh said that it might take up to 10 days to bring back the mortal remains of all the 39 Indians killed in Iraq because there were legal processes involved. The bodies of the deceased which were exhumed from a mass grave in Iraq's Badosh would be handed over to their relatives after being brought back to India on a special plane. The victims -- 27 from Punjab, four from Himachal Pradesh, six from Bihar, and two from West Bengal -- were construction workers employed by an Iraqi company in Mosul. The victims were taken hostage when the Islamic State took control of the second-largest city in Iraq. They were trying to leave Mosul when they were abducted. Here are the top 10 developments around the Iraq tragedy that has claimed the lives of 39 Indians abducted by the terrorist organisation ISIS in 2014: 1) The mortal remains of 39 Indians killed in Iraq's Mosul will not be coming back to India on Wednesday, the sources have said. "Mortal remains of Indians killed in Mosul are not coming back to India today. We will share as and when details are worked out," the sources said while debunking speculations on the social media that the mortal remains of the people killed by the Islamic State (IS) in Mosul would be arriving today. 2) Kin of deceased demands DNA reports: A relative of one of the 39 Indians killed by ISIS in Iraq's Mosul has demanded that the DNA test reports of his deceased brother be handed over to his family, news agency ANI reported. "We demand that reports of the DNA test be given to us," said Malkit Ram, brother of Saganandlal. Malkit said that his brother went to Iraq in 2012 to work as a carpenter. "We demand that reports of the DNA test be given to us," said Malkit Ram, brother of Saganandlal. Malkit said that his brother went to Iraq in 2012 to work as a carpenter. We have been seeking time from the minister for the past several months but we were not given a chance to meet her, he claimed. 
Most of the missing Indians were from Punjab. When the government could save nurses from Kerala, why it completely failed in saving other Indians," he asked. We have been seeking time from the minister for the past several months but we were not given a chance to meet her, he claimed. Click here to read all the statements given by the bereaved families of the 39 Indians killed in Iraq who were caught by surprise by the government's announcementAn inconsolable Gurpinder Kaur, whose 27-year-old younger brother Manjinder Singh was among the missing Indians killed in Iraq, also has similar questions. "Initially, they were saying the Indians are alive. Now, the minister today (Tuesday) made such a statement," Kaur said, her voice choking. She added that they were not even told about Manjinder's fate and instead, they came to know of his demise from the TV. "I am trying to know from the government how all this happened," she said. ALSO READ: 39 Indians killed in Iraq's Mosul; govt didn't listen to survivor in 2015 7) Congress says Sushma Swaraj should apologise to 39 bereaved families: The Congress demanded that External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj apologise to the families of the 39 Indians killed in Iraq for "misleading" them and giving them "false hopes". The Opposition party also demanded that the Modi government compensate the kin of the deceased. Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala cited Parliament papers to show how senior Congress leader Ambika Soni had raised this issue with Swaraj in July 2017, asking her "what was her source for being 100 per cent sure that they were alive", since "one day she (Sushma Swaraj) would say that all this is not known and they are all dead..." "What Ambikaji had said in Parliament has come true today," he said. The Congress demanded that each family should be given Rs 10 million (Rs 1 crore) as compensation. Asking why Sushma Swaraj repeatedly misled the nation and the families and gave them "false hopes", Further, Surjewala said that from 2014 until July 2017, the Modi government had seven times said that the 39 Indians were safe, alive, and being provided basic amenities and food. "The 39 Indians were kidnapped in June 2014. The entire world and the neighbouring countries had confirmed that they were not alive. When Indian media went to Mosul in July 2017 and reported that the Indians were not alive, Sushma Swaraj and Modi government rejected it. When an eyewitness came forward said that the ISIS have killed the Indians, they rejected it too," he said, adding, "Sushma Swaraj had said when Iraqi Prime Minister comes to India, the government will confirm it from him, but didn't do anything." He said that the minister should visit all the families and apologise for misleading them and announcing the news on television first.
