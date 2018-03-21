39 Indians killed in Iraq's Mosul; govt fooled kin: Congress; 10 updates

Families of Mosul victims Parvinder Kumar&Jasbir Singh say that SSP & DC asked them to reach Amritsar Airport at 10:00 am to receive mortal remains of their relatives but,are yet to receive any information,say,'we have been waiting for 2 hours but administration hasn't confirmed' pic.twitter.com/jkRjVFobxF — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2018

Most of the missing Indians were from Punjab. When the government could save nurses from Kerala, why it completely failed in saving other Indians," he asked. We have been seeking time from the minister for the past several months but we were not given a chance to meet her, he claimed. Click here to read all the statements given by the bereaved families of the 39 Indians killed in Iraq who were caught by surprise by the government's announcement

We want EAM to go & meet the families of the deceased & apologise publicly. She should say that she kept them in the dark and that she had no concrete information: Ambika Soni, Senior Congress leader on 39 Indians killed in Iraq's #Mosul pic.twitter.com/7WBdydMm8m — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2018

Harjit Masih is just an individual, he could claim 39 others are dead, but we are the Government, we can't say this so easily. We have to be responsible: EAM pic.twitter.com/vuiE4vtlf6 — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2018

Every Indian grieves with those who lost their loved ones in Mosul. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved families and pay our respects to the Indians killed in Mosul. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 20, 2018