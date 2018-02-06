3rd ODI: To counter Chahal and Yadav, SA batsmen train with 5 spinners

-
ALSO READIndia vs South Africa: A Test of India's desire to win overseas in 2018 India vs South Africa, 1st Test: Rain washes out Day 3 India lose top ODI spot to South Africa Bhuvi demolishes South Africa's top order; Rahane dropped for 1st test We have a score to settle with India: South African skipper Faf du Plessis
-
South Africa called as many as five wrist spinners in the nets ahead of the third ODI against India tomorrow, hoping it will help their struggling batsmen combat the combined threat of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. Leggie Chahal and chinaman Yadav have wreaked havoc in the series, picking 13 wickets in the first two matches. Pacer Kagiso Rabada said the team's performance so far has been unacceptable. "It's not acceptable at all. India is a strong team. They've just beaten Australia (at home) comprehensively.
I know they've been playing all their games at home, but they've been playing good cricket," said Rabada. "It doesn't help that we have been going through a few changes and not been in the best form since the Champions Trophy in one-day cricket. We are still trying to catch up at the moment," he added. The hosts have also been set back with a host of injuries. AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock have all been ruled out of the remaining matches on this Indian tour. India lead the six-match ODI series 2-0.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU