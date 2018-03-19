Aarushi case: SC accepts plea by Hemraj's widow against Talwars' acquittal

The on Monday admitted the appeal filed by Hemraj's wife Khumkala Banjade, for further hearing in the Aarushi Talwar murder case.

Khumkala, in December, had approached the apex court challenging the acquittal of Rajesh and by the

Meanwhile, today, the also accepted the petition filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Earlier this month, moved the challenging Talwars' acquittal in their daughter Aarushi and their domestic help Hemraj's murder case.

In October last year, the Talwar couple, who were accused in the murder of their 14-year-old daughter Arushi and Hemraj, walked free from the Dasna jail after the acquitted them of charges of their daughter's murder, setting aside the court's earlier order.