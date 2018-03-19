JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Junaid lynching case: SC seeks Centre's reply on plea for CBI probe
Business Standard

Aarushi case: SC accepts plea by Hemraj's widow against Talwars' acquittal

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court also accepted the petition filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Aarushi murder case
Rajesh Talwar and his wife coming out of the Dasna Jail in Ghaziabad. PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Monday admitted the appeal filed by Hemraj's wife Khumkala Banjade, for further hearing in the Aarushi Talwar murder case.

Khumkala, in December, had approached the apex court challenging the acquittal of Rajesh and Nupur Talwar by the Allahabad High Court.

Meanwhile, today, the Supreme Court also accepted the petition filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Earlier this month, CBI moved the Supreme Court challenging Talwars' acquittal in their daughter Aarushi and their domestic help Hemraj's murder case.

In October last year, the Talwar couple, who were accused in the murder of their 14-year-old daughter Arushi and Hemraj, walked free from the Dasna jail after the Allahabad High Court acquitted them of charges of their daughter's murder, setting aside the CBI court's earlier order.
First Published: Mon, March 19 2018. 17:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements