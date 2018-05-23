'Mr 360' AB de Villiers announces retirement from all forms of cricket

AB de Villiers, popularly known as ABD, announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect through a Twitter post saying that he has run "out of gas". He announced his retirement from Tuks Cricket Club in Pretoria saying, "At this place the Tuks Cricket Club where I arrived as a nervous youngster when I was first called for Proteas squad and from the same place I wanted you to know that I retire from all international cricket with immediate effect."

played 114 test matches and scored 8765 runs with an average of 50.77. His career best in 5-day cricket is 278 not out. While in 228 One Day Internationals (ODIs), he amassed 9577 runs with an average of 53.50.

"... It's about running out of gas, and feeling that it's time to move on. Everything comes to an end... I have no plans to play overseas and I hope to be available for the Titans (his domestic side)," de Villiers said.

The 34-year-old swashbuckler, a fan-favourite for his innovative strokeplay and power-hitting, also has a prolific IPL record, scoring 3953 runs with an average of 39.53.

In IPL his top score is 133 runs. In IPL 2018 he was the second highest run-getter for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as he scored 480 runs with an average of 53.33 in 12 matches

"...it's time for others to take over. I have had my turn and to be honest I am tired. This is a tough decision. I have thought long and hard about it and I'd like to retire while still playing decent cricket," said the right-hander, who played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2018.

RCB are already out of the title race this season.

"After fantastic series wins over India and Australia, now is the time to step aside. It would not be right for me to pick and choose where and what format to play for the Proteas. For me, it must be everything or nothing," he said.

Earlier in the Instagram post, he thanked RCB fans.