After many gains & an unexpected loss in 2017, Isro ready for a better 2018

The year 2017 saw the (Isro) achieving various achievements, including the launch of its four-tonne launch vehicle, the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle - Mark III (GSLV-Mk III), and the launch of 104 satellites in one go. During the year, it also intensified efforts to encourage private industry to enter the space sector, which could help them to prepare for future challenges using the available resources.

Amid its successes during the year, the failure of its trusted workhorse PSLV in launching a navigation satellite in its C39 mission came as a setback for the organisation. While there were no launches after this mishap, the space organisation is gearing up for more major launches next year.

In 2017, Isro's launches started with the PSLV-C37 mission on February 15, which put 104 satellites into orbit in a single mission. Another single launch on June 23 saw 31 satellites sent into orbit.

These satellites included two Indian Cartosat-2 series satellites, two Indian nano-satellites, one nano-satellite from an Indian university and 130 foreign satellites from 19 countries.

On May 5, the GSLV Mark-II mission (GSLV-F09) launched the 2,230-kg South Asia Satellite (GSAT-9), following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's advise to create a satellite for the use of SAARC countries. This was the fourth consecutive success achieved by GSLV, which was powered by the indigenously developed cryogenic upper stage.

On June 5, the first developmental flight of GSLV Mark III-D1 was successfully launched with communication satellite GSAT-19. This was the first orbital mission of GSLV Mk III and it was mainly intended to evaluate the vehicle's performance, including that of its fully-indigenous cryogenic upper stage, during flight. Weighing 3,136-kg at lift-off, GSAT-19 became the heaviest satellite launched from Indian soil, claims

On June 29, the communication satellite GSAT-17 was successfully launched by the European Ariane 5 launch vehicle from Kourou, French Guiana.

In July, former chairman, professor U R Rao, who was the architect of the Indian satellite programme, passed away.

On August 31, the PSLV-C39 mission, the forty-first flight of Isro's workhorse, was supposed to launch the IRNSS-1H, the eighth satellite of the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS). However, the mission failed and the organisation has said that it was due to a failure in seperation of a heat shield in the rocket.

The Mars Orbiter Mission successfully completed three years in orbit on September 24, 2017, surviving well beyond its designed mission life of six months. All scientific payloads continue to provide valuable data on Mars' surface and its atmosphere.

According to sources, is getting ready for around 10-12 launches in 2018, which include the communication satellite GSAT-6A and the second mission of India's probe to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2. The year would also see the second mission of the GSLV-Mk III vehicle to launch communication and navigation satellites. A Cartosat-2 series satellite and several nano-satellites will be put into orbit with a PSLV rocket in early 2018.

One of Isro's significant moves during this year was to handhold the private industry in a serious manner to equip them to make rockets, not only for Isro but also for the global space industry.

It has floated a tender inviting private firms to bid and build over 30 satellites, nearly half of its need over the next five years, as it looks to create capabilities to turn the country into a global hub for satellite manufacturing. There are also plans to provide private players space within its facilities at Sriharikotta, in Andhra Pradesh, and close to Chennai, to work closely with the organisation for future projects.

It is also planning to build a smaller rocket to carry small satellites into orbit in a cost-effective manner. This project is aimed at the start-up market, where start-ups are increasingly looking to launch small satellites for their business activities. This is also in order to help bring in more global projects in the wake of increasing competition from private satellite makers in the US and other countries.

It has also introduced a draft "Space Activities Bill, 2017" with its focus including the promotion of the private sector into the segment. Further efforts are expected to come out in the year 2018, said sources.