Ajay Devgn's biopic series on Baba Ramdev will air on Discovery Jeet soon

The series, Swami Ramdev: Ek Sangharsh, will be tracing Ramdev's journey from a life of anonymity to a renowned yoga guru and entrepreneur.
On Sunday, the Singham star took to Twitter and revealed National
Film Award-winning actor Naman Jain
as the face of young Ramdev, Ramkishan, on the upcoming show.
"Naman, immensely talented, playing young Swami Ramdev in our upcoming show Swami Ramdev: Ek Sangharsh on Discovery Jeet," he tweeted.
“There are huge expectations from this biopic
series and we wanted to ensure that somebody who fits the bill perfectly gets to play the role of Ramkishan as the audience will, for the first time, get to know about the early days of Swami Ramdev. Naman Jain
is hugely talented for his age and has delivered a captivating performance,” Devgn said in a statement, Indian Express
reported.
The Chillar Party actor said, “It is an honor to play Swami Ramdev’s childhood in his biopic.
The task was not easy as Swami Ramdev faced multiple challenges as a child and it was important for me to understand the social tensions that prevailed in a small village. It was also a challenge for me to adapt his style and portray the character.”
The show is produced by Ajay Devgn
Film Productions and WaterGate Production.
