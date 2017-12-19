Ajay Devgn's biopic series on Baba Ramdev will air on Discovery Jeet soon

Actor is all set to mark his foray into TV as he ventures int producing a series on yoga guru in soon to be launched GEC channel

The series, Swami Ramdev: Ek Sangharsh, will be tracing Ramdev's journey from a life of anonymity to a renowned yoga guru and entrepreneur.

On Sunday, the Singham star took to Twitter and revealed Film Award-winning actor as the face of young Ramdev, Ramkishan, on the upcoming show.

"Naman, immensely talented, playing young Swami Ramdev in our upcoming show Swami Ramdev: Ek Sangharsh on Discovery Jeet," he tweeted.





Naman, immensely talented, playing young Swami Ramdev in our upcoming show Swami Ramdev: Ek Sangharsh on pic.twitter.com/79Dwi4TVGQ — (@ajaydevgn) December 18, 2017 “There are huge expectations from this series and we wanted to ensure that somebody who fits the bill perfectly gets to play the role of Ramkishan as the audience will, for the first time, get to know about the early days of Swami Ramdev. is hugely talented for his age and has delivered a captivating performance,” Devgn said in a statement, Indian Express reported.

The Chillar Party actor said, “It is an honor to play Swami Ramdev’s childhood in his The task was not easy as Swami Ramdev faced multiple challenges as a child and it was important for me to understand the social tensions that prevailed in a small village. It was also a challenge for me to adapt his style and portray the character.”

The show is produced by Film Productions and WaterGate Production.