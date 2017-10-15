All eyes on Modi's address at massive rally in Gandhinagar on Monday

Likely to be his last speech at a big public rally before the Election Commission’s model code of conduct kicks in for Gujarat assembly poll, Prime Minister will address a massive public meeting in Gandhinagar on Monday.

In a series of tweets on Sunday evening, the PM set the stage for the ‘Gujarat Gaurav Mahasammelan’, or Gujarat pride mega-congregation. A press statement on Sunday evening attempted to underline the importance of the event. It said as many as 10,000 party workers have been involved in making the public meeting a success.

The public meeting comes on the heels of the Gujarat government announcing a series of sops. While it isn’t known if the PM might make more announcements, Congress spokesperson had complained on Thursday that the Election Commission postponed announcing the Gujarat poll dates to enable Modi to announce more sops at the Monday rally.

The statement said Modi, party chief Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and other leaders will address the public meeting. It said the public meeting will sound the BJP’s bugle for the assembly poll. “This is development, this is Gujarat,” will be the statement that would resound at the public meeting. It said 26 entry gates have been erected for the public rally, and seating arrangements made in 72 blocks. The venue will also have 15 parking lots.

In his tweets, the PM said: “Tomorrow in Gandhinagar, I will join Gujarat Gaurav Mahasammelan, which will bring together lakhs of Karyakartas from across Gujarat. comes after the successful culmination of the two Gujarat Gaurav Yatras.”

He said ‘Gujarat Gaurav Yatras’ covered almost 4,500 kilometres and 149 assembly seats. “People of all age groups and from all sections of society joined the Yatra. Gujarat Gaurav Yatras showcased the spirit of jan Shakti (people’s power) and reflected Gujarat's strong faith in politics of development and good governance,” the PM said. He said he bowed to the people of Gujarat for blessing for decades.

Two 'Gujarat Gaurav Yatras' were flagged off from the birthplaces of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Porbandar and Karamsad, respectively. The two 'yatras' traversed 4,471 kilometres and connected with 50,000 polling booth workers, the statement said.