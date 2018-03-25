JUST IN
Akash Ambani to marry diamantaire Russel Mehta's daughter Shloka: Details

Mukesh Ambani's son Akash and diamantaire Russel Mehta's daughter Shloka were reportedly engaged in a a recent ceremony in Goa

It is learnt that the country's premier businessman Mukesh Ambani's eldest son Akash recently proposed to diamantaire Russel Mehta's daughter Shloka in Goa. Shloka is the youngest daughter of Russell Mehta, managing director of Rosy Blue India, one of the country's leading diamond companies. As reported earlier Akash and Shloka’s wedding rumours have been rife for quite some time with both families keeping the news under the wraps.

According to reliable sources, Akash will probably get married to Shloka sometime in December this year.

Both Akash and Shloka are the alumni of the famed Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS) at Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Rosy Blue Diamonds, the company of Shloka's father Russell Mehta was formerly known as B Arunkumar & Co. The company at present is ranked among the top half a dozen diamond companies of India. The family lives in south Mumbai. Russel is the son of Arunkumar Ramniklal M, who co-founded B Arunkumar & Co way back in 1960 in Opera House, Mumbai's hub of diamond business. Sources told IANS that the company is described as among "the most respected diamond business families of India and around the world". "Shloka is a very charming girl, extremely cultured and it's difficult to say which of the two families is lucky with this upcoming marriage," said a family friend to IANS. Many in close business and family circles have already been unofficially "congratulating" them, but they have been waving them off and asking them "to wait for everything to finalise before we give you a party", according to IANS reports. While Akash is on the board of Reliance Jio, Shloka is a director with Rosy Blue Foundation and a co-founder of ConnectFor, an organisation that helps NGOs get volunteers for various causes. Shloka is the youngest of three children of Russell and Mona Mehta, who is a close relative of the controversial diamantaire Nirav Modi. ALSO READ: Ambani scion Akash to marry diamantaire Russel Mehta's daughter Shloka?

Sun, March 25 2018. 10:38 IST

