Amit Shah to start 'Sampark for Samarthan' campaign for 2019 polls today

As part of the BJP's efforts to reach out to people for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, party President will on Tuesday kick start a personal contact campaign "Sampark for Samarthan" (Contact for Support) to generate awareness about the government's achievements so far.

"Shah would start his grand public outreach campaign from the house of former Army chief, Gen Dalbir Singh Suhag at Sector 46 in Gurgaon at 11 am," said BJP media head Anil Baluni in a statement.

Thereafter, Shah would go to the house of constitutional expert Subhash Kashyap and discuss with him about the Central government's welfare programmes, he said, adding that Shah would meet at least 50 individuals personally to enlighten them about the achievements of the

Under the 'Contact for Support' campaign, Prime Minister on Monday through the interacted with the beneficiaries of Ujjwala Yojana, a scheme to provide LPG connections to women from Below Poverty Line (BPL).

Baluni said about 4,000 senior party workers would carry out this personal contact campaign to meet more than 1,00,000 well-known people to discuss with them about the government's achievements in the last four years.

These 4,000 party workers include Union Ministers, Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of states where the party is in power, MPs, MLAs, District Panchayat members and senior office bearers.