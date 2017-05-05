Arnab Goswami's Republic first Indian news channel to air live on Hotstar

Journalist Arnab Goswami’s news channel Republic TV will be shown on Star India’s digital platform Hotstar, making it the first Indian news channel to be livestreamed on the platform, said a report published by Livemint

The news channel is expected to go live on 6 May and will also launch its website republicworld.com the same day.

"Dear viewers, you've supported me over the years & Republic is the result of your faith. I am happy to tell you that is a free to air channel. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Northeast to Gujarat, is FTA (FREE TO AIR). My young, passionate, idealistic & committed news team needs your support. This committed news team is putting out a FREE TO AIR channel for you. Back them, contact your cable/DTH provider now," said Goswami.

Arnab: Happy to tell viewers that is a FREE TO AIR channel. Contact your cable/DTH provider to connect you now #RepublicLiveSoon — Republic (@republic) May 4, 2017

Arnab: From Kashmir to Kanyakumari and North East to Gujarat, is a FTA (Free to Air) channel #RepublicLiveSoon — Republic (@republic) May 4, 2017

Arnab: My young, passionate, idealistic & committed news team needs your support. Contact your cable/DTH provider now #RepublicLiveSoon — Republic (@republic) May 4, 2017

On Thursday, it tweeted about its latest distribution tie-up with direct-to-home (DTH) platform Tata Sky. “ is coming to your homes soon as a free-to-air channel. Check your cable/DTH operator now,” the post read.

Earlier this month, also announced a tie-up with Microsoft as its technology partner and veteran actor as the voice of for the channel launch.

Recently, Goswami held a session on Reddit , inviting people to ask questions. The questions redditors asked varied from Goswami's favourite interview and the car he drives, to Republic TV's international plans.

On a question about Indian mainstream media having a politically left-liberal bias, he said, the whole left-liberal phrase is a charade. How can the Delhi Gymkhana circuit be leftist? Leftists cannot be liberal and those who are liberal cannot be leftists. So it is also an oxymoron.

The channel, owned by Arnab Goswami’s own company, ARG Outlier Media, has been mired in controversies since the announcement of its launch. Business Standard had earlier reported that Rajeev Chandrasekhar, a Rajya Sabha MP and vice-chairman of the Democratic Alliance in Kerala, is one of the largest investors in the venture.

In January, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Executive member and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy had written a letter to the Secretary, Ministry of I&B, asking them how a tv channel could be allowed to use the name Republic as the usage of the term is restricted under the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950. ( Read more