Asaram rape case verdict today: Centre learns Ram Rahim lesson; 10 points

A Jodhpur court will on Wednesday pronounce its verdict in the Asaram rape case, inside the premises of the Central Jail in Jodhpur, amid tight security to avoid a repeat of the violent protests and arson seen when another self-styled godman, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, had earlier been sent to jail in a rape case. The case relates to the alleged rape of a teenager by the self-styled godman in 2013.

The Jodhpur Court has dismissed a petition seeking the entry of media persons into the Central Jail of Jodhpur to cover the judgment. Security has also been beefed up outside the victim's residence. And, apprehending trouble, the Union home ministry has issued an advisory to Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Haryana to step up security, directing them to ensure no violence takes place after the judgment. The three states were also told to deploy additional forces at sensitive places. Apart from these states, the police in Delhi are also on a high. A senior police official said the department was keeping a close watch on Delhi's boundaries and inside the city areas.

At that time the alleged rape took place, the girl had been studying at Asaram’s ashram in Chhindwara, in Madhya Pradesh. She had alleged that Asaram called her to his ashram in Manai area near Jodhpur and raped her on the night of August 15, 2013. Asaram has denied the rape charges.

Final arguments in the Asaram case had been completed by the special court for SC/ST cases on April 7 and the court had kept the order reserved for April 25. Asaram has been under judicial custody since September 2, 2013. Apart from him, the charge-sheet in the case names four other co-accused -- Shiva, Shilpi, Sharad, and Prakash. In another rape case involving Asaram in Surat, Gujarat, the Supreme Court earlier this month, gave five weeks' time to the prosecution to complete the trial.

Here are the top 10 developments and things to know in the verdict to be delivered in Jodhpur today:

1) Jodhpur SC/ST Court to deliver verdict in today: The Jodhpur Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe Court on Wednesday will pronounce its verdict in the rape case against Asaram. On April 7, the Jodhpur SC/ST Court had completed its hearing in the The verdict comes nearly five years after rape charges were levelled against the self-styled godman.

2) Asaram could get 10 years in jail: If convicted in the rape case in which the Jodhpur court will pronounce its verdict today, Asaram could be jailed for a minimum of 10 years or awarded a maximum life term, according to prosecution lawyers. The charge-sheet against Asaram and four other co-accused was filed by the police under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) 2012, Juvenile Justice Act, and IPC.

ALSO READ: Asaram rape case: All you need to know ahead of verdict

3) verdict to be delivered inside Central Jail in Jodhpur: Apprehending trouble from thousands of Asaram's followers and to avoid a repeat of the Dera Sacha Sauda incident -- there were incidents of violence in Haryana, Punjab, and Chandigarh after a special court in Mohali last year convicted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a rape case -- the Jodhpur court will pronounce its verdict in the inside the premises of the Central Jail in Jodhpur. Considering an appeal from the Jodhpur Police Commissioner, a Division Bench of the Rajasthan High Court ordered the trial court to deliver its verdict inside the jail premises. The Division Bench comprising Justice Gopal K Vyas and Justice Ram Chandra Singh Jhala also issued guidelines to the Jodhpur Police Commissioner and the District Magistrate and Collector to ensure law and order in the city.



ALSO READ: Asaram verdict: Security beefed up in 3 states, media entry banned

4) Centre asks Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana to beef up security ahead of the Asaram verdict: The Centre on Tuesday asked the Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Haryana governments to tighten security and deploy additional forces ahead of the verdict today. These three states have a large number of followers of the 77-year-old self-styled godman. In a communication, the Union Home Ministry told the three states to beef up security and ensure that no violence took place after the judgment. The three states were also told to deploy additional forces at sensitive places, a home ministry official said.

The ministry is in touch with the states concerned and Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba has spoken to top-level administrative and police officials over the issue.

Superintendent of Police K B Singh said a vigil was also being kept outside Asaram's ashram at Rudrapur in Uttarakhand.

ALSO READ: Tight security in Jodhpur ahead of verdict in Asaram case

5) Asaram rape case victim provided security ahead of verdict: Security was also stepped up around the victim's house in Shahajahanpur in Uttar Pradesh. "The security for the victim's family is continuously being monitored... Two more constables will stand guard outside her house in addition to the five policemen already deployed there, and a strict vigil is being maintained on all the visitors using CCTV cameras," Superintendent of Police K B Singh told news agencies.



ALSO READ: Asaram verdict: Security stepped up around victim's house

6) Delhi Police on high alert: The police believe that the capital might also see tensions boiling over in the event of an adverse judgment in the Asaram case. The Delhi Police on Tuesday said that it was on high alert. According to a senior police official, the department is keeping a close watch on Delhi's boundaries and inside city areas where Asaram's supporters could gather after the judgment. "We are in touch with police forces from neighbouring states to avert any untoward incident. Senior officers from districts and SHOs of police stations concerned have been directed to keep a watch in their respective areas," he said.





ALSO READ: Rajasthan HC tightens security ahead of Asaram rape case verdict

7) Security beefed up, Section 144 enforced in Jodhpur ahead of Asaram rape case verdict: Since Monday, security has been tightened in Jodhpur. Jodhpur Police Commissioner Ashok Rathore told news agencies that Section 144 had been enforced in the city. "We are glad the court accepted our request to deliver the judgment from inside the jail premises," he added.

"We have imposed section 144 of CrPC in the city from April 21 and it would remain effective till April 30. Besides this, we have been keeping a sharp eye on Asaram's ashrams and checking all hotels and guest houses, as well as the bus and railway stations," DCP (East) Aman Deep Singh said in Jodhpur.





ALSO READ: Verdict against Asaram to be pronounced in jail to avoid violence in Rajasthan

8) Verdict comes after 12 failed bail applications: Asaram has unsuccessfully moved 12 bail applications. Of these, six were rejected by the trial court, three by the Rajasthan High Court, and three by the Supreme Court.

9) Asaram also facing a rape case in Surat: Asaram is also facing a rape case in Gujarat, where two Surat-based sisters had lodged separate complaints against the self-styled godman and his son Narayan Sai, accusing them of rape.

Regarding the Gujarat case, the Supreme Court earlier this month gave five weeks' time to the prosecution to complete the trial.





ALSO READ: Asaram rape case: SC pulls up Gujarat Police for slow trial

10) Detailed timeline of the Asaram rape case:

a) Asaram was arrested on the complaint filed by a teenage girl from Shahajahanpur alleging the self-styled godman raped her at his ashram in Manai area near Jodhpur on the night of August 15, 2013.

b) Subsequently, Asaram was arrested from Indore and brought to Jodhpur on September 1, 2013. He has been under judicial custody since September 2, 2013.

c) A charge-sheet against Asaram and the four other co-accused had been filed by police on November 6, 2013.

d) The trial of the case had begun in the district and session court on March 19, 2017, which had been shifted to the special court for SC/ST cases on December 16, 2016.

e) The Jodhpur SC/ST Court on April 7 completed its hearing in the rape case against Asaram.

f) On April 17, the court had decided to pronounce the verdict against self-styled godman in the rape case in to avoid any law and order situation in the state.



With agency inputs