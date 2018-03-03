Assam government extends Armed Forces Special Powers Act by six months

The Assam government on Saturday announced extension of the Special Powers Act (AFSPA) by another six months in the state. According to a statement, the Home and Political Department of Assam, through a notification issued on February 28, declared the entire state a "disturbed area" under the (Special Powers) Act, 1958. The Act, which gives special rights and immunity to security forces in carrying out various operations in "disturbed" areas, has been extended by up to six months unless withdrawn earlier. However, Union Home Minister had on Thursday said the law and order situation in Assam had improved and the era of violence was over. "In December 2014, I said there was no place for violence in the land of Assam.

I am happy to say that the law and order situation has improved in Assam. The era of violence is over," he had said at a function in Jamugurihat.