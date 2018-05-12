Aurangabad riot: 2 dead, 30 injured, Section 144 imposed; top developments

Section 144 was imposed and the police were deployed in Maharashtra's on Saturday after clashes broke out between two groups the previous night. The incident took place after the Municipal Corporation cut water connection in one of the city's areas owing to non-clearance of bills. According to initial information, water connection was also cut at one of the religious places, after which things took a violent turn. Around 50 shops were gutted in the clashes, and hundreds of youths took to the streets to pelt stones, as the issue turned into a communal clash. Police had to resort to teargas shelling to contain the situation. The clashes left injured many people, including police personnel. However, the police are yet to confirm any casualty in the clashes.

Here are the top updates on the violence following a clash between two groups:



1. 2 dead, 30 injured: At least two people died after clashes. The deceased include a 60-year-old man and a minor boy. Apart from that nearly 30 people are injured in clashes. Nearly 11 to 12 policemen have also sustained injuries when the mob attacked the police force.

2. Internet services suspended in Aurangabad: Internet services suspended in Maharashtra's Aurangabad after clash between two groups last night.

3. Aurangabad police appeal for peace: Aurangabad CP Milind Bharambe said, "I appeal to the citizens to maintain peace, do not take law in your own hands. If one group is pelting stones, the other group is requested to keep calm not respond in kind, the police is doing its duty. Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed, if group of people are found to be breaking the curfew we will take strict action against them."



Aurangabad CP Milind Bharambe appeals for peace. Section 144 of the CrPC imposed in Aurangabad city. Situation has been brought under control. pic.twitter.com/tUJqyEDSnQ — Rashmi Rajput (@RashmiRajput123) May 12, 2018

4. Asaduddin Owaisi tweets about the incident: Several people took to Twitter to report about the incident including president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen and MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

“Communal Riot Aurangabad, shops have burned, report of death 1 person due to police firing shops near Shahganj Masjid, Angori Bagh, Nawabpura damaged @CMOMaharashtra should order a probe especially the role Racchu PAHELWAN, send additional forces Peace must prevail,” he tweeted.

“I have requested Advocate Khizar Patel to ensure that people whose shops are burned/damaged must give a complaint to concerned PS & get FIR registered, MIM party Will inshallah provide Aid & relief through its MIM relief Trust but request people to maintain peace,” Owaisi added in another tweet.





Communal Riot Aurangabad,shops have burned ,report of death 1 person due to police firing shops near Shahganj Masjid,Angori Bagh ,Nawabpura damaged @CMOMaharashtra should order a probe especially the role Racchu PAHELWAN ,send additional forces Peace must prevail @imtiaz_jaleel — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) May 12, 2018

I have requested Advocate Khizar Patel to ensure that people whose shops are burned/damaged must give a complaint to concerned PS & get FIR registered ,MIM party Will inshallah provide Aid & relief through its MIM relief Trust but request people to maintain peace — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) May 12, 2018

5. 17-year-old succumbs to injuries: A report in The Times of India said a 17-year old succumbed to bullet injuries at MGM hospital in the city. The deceased was a resident of Rengtipura. Ten policemen, including an assistant commissioner, Govardhan Kolekar, and a couple of police station chiefs, including inspector Hemant Kadam and inspector Shripad Paropkari, were injured in the ensuing violence.



6. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has been apprised of the matter while Minister of State for Home Deepak Kesarkar is rushing to Aurangabad to take stock of the situation, an official said in Mumbai.