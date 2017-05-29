TRENDING ON BS
BCCI not averse to having series with Pakistan: Amitabh Chaudhary

But everything depends on whether the government gives the clearance, he adds

IANS  |  New Delhi 

BCCI Logo
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Acting Secretary Amitabh Chaudhary on Monday said a bilateral series with Pakistan is possible if the government gives the go-ahead.

"We are not averse to a bilateral series with Pakistan. But everything depends on whether the government gives the clearance," Chaudhary told a news channel.

"The series will not be possible without approval from the government," he added.

The two arch-rivals last participated in a bilateral series in December 2012 when Pakistan visited India for a limited overs series that included three One Day Internationals and two Twenty20 Internationals.

