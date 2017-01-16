Behave yourself Amazon, Shaktikanta Das lashes out at the e-com giant

Indifference will be at your own peril, adds the economic affairs secretary of the Indian govt

Economic Affairs Secretary today asked to desist from being flippant about Indian symbols and icons, cautioning it that "indifference will be at your own peril".



"Amazon, better behave. Desist from being flippant about Indian symbols & icons. Indifference will be at your own peril," Das said in a tweet.



In another tweet however he added: "Comment on was as a citizen of India as I felt strongly about it. Nothing more should be read into it."



Last week, after a strong protest by India over selling doormats depicting Indian flag, the e-retail giant removed the offensive article from its Canadian website.



A spokesman for based at its headquarters in Seattle had told The Washington Post that the doormat was no longer for sale on its website.



After the Indian flag incident, External Affairs Minister had received several complaints of selling flip-flops with Mahatma Gandhi's image.



Amazon,better behave. Desist from being flippant about Indian symbols & icons. Indifference will be at your own peril. — (@DasShaktikanta) January 15, 2017

Comment on was as a citizen of India as I felt strongly about it. Nothing more should be read into it. — (@DasShaktikanta) January 15, 2017

Press Trust of India

Business Standard http://bsmedia.business-standard.com/_media/bs/wap/images/bs_logo_amp.png 177 22

Some Twitter users have tagged Swaraj in their tweets complaining that the beach sandals with Gandhi's image were being sold on the US site.When asked, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Vikas Swarup did not specifically mention the issue, saying, "As a follow up to the matter regarding the sale of doormats with the Indian flag on Amazon, our Ambassador in Washington has been instructed to convey to that while providing a platform for third party vendors, they should respect Indian sensitivities and sentiments.