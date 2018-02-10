JUST IN
Bend it like Baba! Ramdev's TV series to kick off with a special preview

Made on a budget of over Rs 800 million, 'Swami Ramdev: Ek Sangharsh' comprises 85 episodes

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev, Patanjali Ayurved
 Photo: PTI

Patanjali Spokesperson S.

K. Tijarawala, has announced the mega special preview of the show, 'Swami Ramdev'.

More than 20,000 people will be present at the event along with eminent personalties, Tijarawala tweeted.

He added that Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishan will be present at the event to bless the occasion.

"Further, senior vice president and General Manager of South Asia, Discovery Communication India, Karan Bajaj along with lead cast Kranti Prakash Jha, Naman Jain and Deepal Doshi will also join the mega premier," a press release read.

The premier will start at 3:55 pm.

Made on a budget of over Rs 800 million (Rs 80 crore), 'Swami Ramdev: Ek Sangharsh' comprises 85 episodes which will air on 'Discovery JEET', the new entertainment channel from Discovery India.''

First Published: Sat, February 10 2018. 11:08 IST

