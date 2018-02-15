Bengaluru building collapse: 3 killed, 15 workers trapped under debris

JUST IN
Modi takes a dig at China, says Arunachal people greet with 'Jai Hind'
IANS  |  Bengaluru 

A top shot of an under-construction building that collapsed near Sarjapur road at Kasavanahalli locality in Bengaluru on Thursday. Photo Credit: PTI

Three construction workers were killed and at least 15 others were feared trapped under the debris after a four-storeyed under-construction building collapsed here on Thursday, an official said.

"Three men were killed and seven others injured after the building crashed at 4 p.m. in Kasavanahalli (a south-eastern suburb)," city Mayor Sampath Raj told the media.

"At least 15 others are still trapped under the debris and are being rescued by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel."

The injured have been admitted to different hospitals.

Bengaluru Building collapse, construction workers,National Disaster Response Force, NDRF, Rescue work being carried out after an under-construction building collapsed near Sarjapur road at Kasavanahalli locality in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Photo credit: PTI

"The building was at least six years old and was under repairs or renovation," Deputy Commissioner of Police Whitefield (eastern suburb) division Abdul Ahad told the media here.

The exact reason for the collapse and the details of the workers are yet to be ascertained, he said.

In October last year, five men and two women were killed as a building collapsed after a cooking gas cylinder exploded in the city's southern suburb of Ejipura.
First Published: Thu, February 15 2018. 22:15 IST

