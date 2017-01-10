BSF jawan's video says troops given bad food; Rajnath orders action

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan, deployed along the Indo-Pak border in Jammu and Kashmir, has alleged that troops are facing "cruelty" as they are served bad quality food and even have to go "empty stomach" at times, prompting Union Home Minister to seek a report from the home secretary and order "appropriate action".

In a video gone viral, jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav, of the 29 battalion Seema Suraksha Bal, claimed that while the government procures essentials for them, the higher-ups and officers "sell it off" in an "illegal" manner in the market and they (the troops) have to suffer.

Speaking from an undisclosed location, Yadav can be seen saying that the soldiers stand for 11 straight hours every day regardless of the weather or temperature, but they are treated in the worst possible way imaginable.

While the has said that it has initiated an enquiry and sent a deputy inspector general-rank officer to the place of Tej Bahadur's deployment, the home minister took to Twitter on the matter and has has sought a report.

"I have seen a video regarding a jawan's plight. I have asked the HS (Home Secretary) to immediately seek a report from the & take appropriate action," the home minister tweeted.

I have seen a video regarding a jawan's plight. I have asked the HS to immediately seek a report from the & take appropriate action. — (@rajnathsingh) January 9, 2017



A single 'parantha' and tea for breakfast

"We only get a parantha and tea as breakfast and this is without any pickle or vegetables... We slog for 11 hours and at times we have to stand throughout the duty hours. For lunch, we get dal (pulses) which only has haldi (turmeric) and salt... With roti. This is the quality of the food we get ... How can a jawan do his duty?" the jawan asked in the video.

The video shows shots of dried up chappatis and runny daal, where Yadav's voice can be heard saying that there are even times when the soldiers have to go to sleep on an empty stomach.

"... No one shows our plight," Yadav alleged, adding, "It is atyachaar (cruelty) and anyay (injustice) against us."

Reiterating that he is not blaming the government as food and other amenities are being supplied, Yadav further asserted that their rations are sold in the market, calling for a probe into the situation.

"I request honourable prime minister also to look into the matter. Friends, I may not live once I upload this video, as my officials have high approach. Kindly share the video as much as possible so that every media organisation comes here and investigates and also witness how soldiers are living," he said.



rejects jawans claims, alleges soldier has 'troubled past'

The on Monday rejected the claims made by Tej Bahadur, clarifying that even though conditions for soldiers were tough they were provided with regular rations while asserting that the jawan in particular had a troubled past.

"Mentioned constable who has uploaded his selfie declarations on his Facebook page is posted in a battalion deployed on Line of Control (LoC). In comparison to the International Border deployment, serving conditions are harsh as weather and counterpart both poses difficult challenges. However, ration is authorises to all, including officers at the LoC, and available in good quality, quantity and in variety," an official statement read.

The statement further read that Constable Tej Bahadur has a difficult past and was a habitual offender of absenteeism without permission, chronic alcoholism, misbehaving and using force with superior officers, besides other acts against good order and discipline.

"For such reasons, (the) individual has served mostly in headquarters under supervision of some dedicated superior officer. In spite of him being a bad hat, proper time has been devoted for individual's improvement...," it said.

However, the took cognisance of the video and tweeted from its official handle that an enquiry has been ordered.

" is highly sensitive to the welfare of tps (troops). Individual aberrations, if any, are enquired into. A senior officer has already rchd (reached) the location," the force tweeted after tagging the video.