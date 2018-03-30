CBSE paper leak: The incidents dogging parents and students alike in the past few days have seen CBSE Chairperson Anita Karwal issuing the statement that the decision to hold re-examination of class 10 mathematics and class 12 economics papers was taken in favour of the students and that the CBSE re-examinations dates for the tests would be announced soon. In the latest CBSE news, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the CBSE was likely to announce on Monday or Tuesday the re-examination dates. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police interrogated a private tutor from a coaching centre over the CBSE paper leaks. However, so far, no person has been arrested, according to the police.

While the authorities tried to reach the "point of origin" of the CBSE papers leaked through WhatsApp ahead of the examinations, a group of students staged a protest against the CBSE question paper leaks at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Thursday. The students demanded either a re-examination of all subjects or none at all. The question paper of class 12 economics exam, held on March 26, and the Maths question paper of the class 10 exam, held on March 28, were leaked on social media hours before the examination time. Subsequently, the CBSE announced a re-examination and police investigation into the matter.

What action is being taken over the CBSE paper leaks?



The Delhi Police crime branch said they were trying to trace the trail of the paper leaks. "We are trying to trace the trail of the paper leak. One private tutor was named by CBSE in its complaint; he is being interrogated," said R P Upadhyay, special Commissioner of Police, Delhi. Further, the crime branch questioned 25 people, including 18 students and five tutors, in connection with the leak of CBSE examination papers.

The CBSE Chairperson's remarks that the re-test was in favour of the students came a day after CBSE said in a circular that students would have to take re-test for Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics subjects. However, statements are not proving to be adequate, with many students and parents facing the pain of the decision. The All India Democratic Students' Organisation's Delhi unit has demanded a high-level probe into the CBSE question paper leak case. The organisation said that the case showed the board's "utter negligence" in conducting examinations fairly.

While students scrambled for the latest CBSE news and kept an eye out for the CBSE reexamination date, the became a political issue, with the Congress targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the leak. The Opposition party sought the sacking of Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar and CBSE Chairperson Anita Karwal. The Congress also sought a probe by a sitting High Court judge.

Here are the top 10 developments in the saga, the announcement of CBSE re-examination dates, and the probe into the matter:

1) 'Students don't have to worry about anything': Under attack over the CBSE paper leaks, CBSE Chairperson Anita Karwal said the decision to hold re-examinations for two subjects was taken in favour of the students. She added that the new dates for the re-tests would be announced soon.



"We have taken the decision in favour of the students and in utmost fairness. Very soon we will announce the dates (for re-test). Any further decision would also be taken in the favour of the students," she told reporters. "Students don't have to worry about anything. We are with them," she added.

2) CBSE re-examination dates likely to be announced by Monday or Tuesday: Looking for the CBSE re-examination dates? Javadekar said that CBSE was expected to announce on Monday or Tuesday the next dates for Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics re-examinations. The CBSE had said in a circular on Wednesday that students would have to take the re-test for the two subjects. "The CBSE will declare the next step in couple of days, probably on Monday or Tuesday," Javadekar told reporters.





3) 'Multiple CBSE papers have been leaked': Agitating students are levelling allegations against the CBSE, suggesting that multiple papers have been leaked. One protester at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi said, "The CBSE should re-schedule all exams because multiple papers have been leaked, or just apprehend the ones involved and not hold any re-examinations at all, and what guarantee is there that the re-examination papers won't be leaked. No CBSE official has been arrested yet, they might just leak it again."





4) 'Hang the CBSE bosses': Protesting students on Thursday raised slogans of "we want justice". One of the agitating students branded the re-examination decision as "hanging the students without getting hurt" and said, "if they wanted to hang someone, hang the CBSE bosses, arrest the CBSE chairman, the leak was done by the CBSE, not the students, then why punish them?"





5) 'CBSE re-examination of all subjects or none at all': Of course, the students caught in the middle of the CBSE paper leaks are not amused. A group of students on Thursday staged a protest against the CBSE question paper leaks and the CBSE's re-examination decision at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi. They demanded either a re-examination of all subjects or none at all.





6) Student body demands high-level probe into CBSE paper leak: Demanding a high-level probe into the CBSE paper leaks, the Delhi unit of the All India Democratic Students' Organisation said that the incident showed the board's "utter negligence" in conducting examinations fairly. The students' body, which staged a demonstration on Parliament Street against the leaks, accused the central government of making false claims in providing good governance.

"We demand high-level enquiry into the leaks and appeal to the students and parents to initiate a movement till all the demands are met," AIDSO vice-president Rahul Sarkar said.

A large number of students from various schools participated in the protest and raised slogans against CBSE and Ministry of Human Resource Development.





7) coaching centre tutor interrogated: Have the culprits behind the been caught? The Delhi Police on Thursday said that it has taken a teacher of a private coaching centre into their custody. The private tutor of the coaching centre, located in Rajinder Nagar, is being interrogated, said RP Upadhyay, special Commissioner of Police, Delhi.

In its complaint, the CBSE has named the teacher as one of the accused in the leak of Class 12 economics and Class 10 mathematics papers.

The Delhi Police crime branch further said that they are trying to trace the trail of the paper leaks. "We are trying to trace the trail of the paper leak. One private tutor was named by CBSE in their complaint, he is being interrogated," Upadhyay added.





8) No arrest yet in CBSE paper leak: As of Thursday evening, no person had been arrested over the Upadhyay informed that two cases have been registered and a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed for the investigation into the

"Two cases registered and special investigation team (SIT) has been formed for investigation. Total 25 people have been questioned so far. Both the papers were leaked on WhatsApp a day before the exam. No person has been arrested so far," RP Upadhyaya added.

So far, the crime branch has questioned 25 people, including 18 students and five tutors.

9) Congress wants Javadekar and Karwal sacked: The Congress demanded the sacking of HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar and CBSE Chairperson Anita Karwal over the CBSE paper leaks. The Opposition party also sought a probe by a sitting High Court Judge into the matter. The party said encouraging the 'exam mafia' has become the bedrock of the ruling BJP's policies.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that an exam mafia is running amok and that the HRD Minister was busy targeting political opponents in West Bengal.

10) Javadekar says culprits of CBSE paper leak won't be spared: The culprits behind the will not be spared and an internal enquiry, besides the police investigation, is also on to find out the source of the leak, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday said. "I can assure you that the culprits behind the leak won't be spared. The police is already on the job and just like it nabbed four people in the SSC scam, I am sure it will soon catch the culprits in this case, too," said Javadekar, adding, "Besides, we have also constituted an internal enquiry to find out who leaked the papers."



