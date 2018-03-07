CBSE shall not make Aadhaar mandatory for NEET, other all India exams: SC

-
The Supreme Court on Wednesday said the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will not insist on Aadhaar-only identification for NEET and other all-India examinations.
A five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, said this while referring to an earlier order by which the government had undertaken that it will not insist on Aadhaar-only identification till the top court decides on petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Aadhaar.
The court order came on a plea by a Gujarat resident who has challenged the CBSE circular mandating Aadhaar-only identity for those appearing for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination for undergraduate medical courses: MBBS, Bachelor of Dental Surgery.
Besides Aadhaar, the candidates for NEET exams can show their passport, voter id or driving licence or give their bank account number for identification.
