China evokes Panchsheel principles to address India's concerns over CPEC

The region through which CPEC is passing doesn't belong either to Pakistan or China, says Ram Madhav

Skirting questions whether it is willing to rename the $50 billion traversing through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, on Thursday said it believes in the Panchsheel principles of "mutual respect for each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty".



"We have expressed our position on the Economic Corridor (CPEC)," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told media here when asked whether plans to rename the corridor as proposed by its envoy to



She was also asked questions about a top leader's article in a newspaper, describing as India's Achilles' heel.



"I want to reiterate that we would like to follow the five principles (Panchsheel) of coexistence in developing friendly relations with other countries including our efforts in promoting regional," she said.



The first principle of Panchsheel enunciated by and in 1954 speaks of "mutual respect for each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty".



"I am sure you also noticed that during the Belt and Road Forum for InternationalCooperation, President Xi Jinping also mentioned that we follow the principle of peaceful coexistence to promote the friendly cooperation along the Belt and Road. So I think in this way the concerns from the Indian side should be addressed," she said.



"According to the concern over Kashmir region as we said before, it is an issue between and B and R will not change China's position on the Kashmir issue. B and R is open and inclusive one," Hua said.



Chinese ambassador to had offered to rename the during an address at a think-tank in New Delhi, insisting that it was an economic cooperation and connectivity enhancement project devoid of "sovereignty issues".



However, later removed the remarks of its envoy from the transcript of his speech posted on the embassy website, apparently after sought a clarification on it.



Chinese official in Beijing, however, suggested that it was perhaps Luo's personal initiative to address India's concerns.



In the article published in a newspaper in India, General Secretary Ram Madhav had described as India's Achilles' heel.



"Adding insult to injury for is the very name of the project, CPEC, although the region through which it passes does not belong either to or to China," he said.



skipped the Belt and Road Forum (BRF) held here on May 14-15 due to its sovereignty concerns over the which passes through

Press Trust of India