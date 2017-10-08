Congress, BJP slugfest over a report on Amit Shah's son

The Congress party held a press conference at its headquarters in the national capital, asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order CBI probe into the allegation. "How can a company with no inventory or assets post a turnover of Rs 80.5 crore? Will PM ask CBI to act against Amit Shah's son?" senior Congressman Kapil Sibal said.
We finally found the only beneficiary of Demonetisation. It's not the RBI, the poor or the farmers. It's the Shah-in-Shah of Demo. Jai Amit https://t.co/2zHlojgR2c— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) October 8, 2017
The press conference came after news website thewire.in carried a report on the company led by Amit Shah's son Jay Shah.
Railway Minister and BJP leader Piyush Goyal rubbished charges, saying "It's a false article trying to damage reputation of our leader Amit Shah." He added that Jay Shah will file criminal defamation suit of Rs 100 cr against author (of article), editor and owner of news website The Wire.
In a series of tweets, BJP national IT cell chief Amit Malviya also defended Jay Shah.
Jay Shah has decided to file a criminal defamation for 100cr against the author, editor(s) and owner(s) of the website. #LiesAgainstShah pic.twitter.com/0AiHRcso1Q— Amit Malviya (@malviyamit) October 8, 2017
.@OfficeOfRG is not particularly bright but he should know that Jay discontinued his business [per Wire] much before Demo.. #LiesAgainstShah— Amit Malviya (@malviyamit) October 8, 2017
अमित शाह से भी पूछताछ होनी चाहिए कि कहीं किसी राजनीतिक दबाव में तो उनके बेटे को फायदा नहीं पहुँचाया गया है- @ashutosh83B #ShahKaVikas pic.twitter.com/ALdPdPdh6b— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) October 8, 2017
अमित शाह के बेटे, जय शाह पर FIR दर्ज होनी चाहिए, उनकी कम्पनी की भी जांच होनी चाहिए- @ashutosh83B #ShahKaVikas pic.twitter.com/Euwamp2VL9— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) October 8, 2017
