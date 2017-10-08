JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

In Vadnagar, Modi criticises UPA over non-implementation of health policies
Business Standard

Congress, BJP slugfest over a report on Amit Shah's son

Jay Shah to file criminal defamation suit of Rs 100 crore against the website that carried the 'false' report

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Amit Shah's son, Jay Shah, Amit Shah
Wedding reception of BJP President Amit Shah's son Jay and Rishita (File Photo)

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took a dig at the Modi government over a report that the company owned by Amit Shah's son recorded a massive 16,000-times increase in turnover in just a year, saying 'we finally found the only beneficiary of demonetisation'. 
The Congress party held a press conference at its headquarters in the national capital, asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order CBI probe into the allegation. "How can a company with no inventory or assets post a turnover of Rs 80.5 crore? Will PM ask CBI to act against Amit Shah's son?" senior Congressman Kapil Sibal said. 

The press conference came after news website thewire.in carried a report on the company led by Amit Shah's son Jay Shah.

Railway Minister and BJP leader Piyush Goyal rubbished charges, saying "It's a false article trying to damage reputation of our leader Amit Shah." He added that Jay Shah will file criminal defamation suit of Rs 100 cr against author (of article), editor and owner of news website The Wire.

In a series of tweets, BJP national IT cell chief Amit Malviya also defended Jay Shah.


Aam Aadmi Party also demanded a high-level probe into the claims. "Register an FIR against Jay Shah and launch an investigation against his company. Amit Shah should also be questioned," the party said.
First Published: Sun, October 08 2017. 16:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements