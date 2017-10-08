Congress, BJP slugfest over a report on Amit Shah's son

Congress vice-president on Sunday took a dig at the Modi government over a report that the company owned by Amit Shah's son recorded a massive 16,000-times increase in turnover in just a year, saying 'we finally found the only beneficiary of demonetisation'.

We finally found the only beneficiary of Demonetisation. It's not the RBI, the poor or the farmers. It's the Shah-in-Shah of Demo. Jai Amit https://t.co/2zHlojgR2c — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) October 8, 2017 The Congress party held a press conference at its headquarters in the capital, asking Prime Minister to order CBI probe into the allegation. "How can a company with no inventory or assets post a turnover of Rs 80.5 crore? Will PM ask CBI to act against Amit Shah's son?" senior Congressman said.