Isro to launch of GSAT-6A on Mar 29, 27-hour countdown begins at 1:56 today

The 27-hour countdown to the launch of Isro's Geosynchronous Vehicle (GSLV) carrying India's communication satellite GSAT-6A would start at 1.56 pm on Wednesday. The Indian Research Organisation (Isro) said that Mission Readiness Review (MRR) committee and Launch Authorisation Board (LAB) have cleared the 27-hour countdown activities, starting at 13:56 hours on Wednesday, and the launch of GSLV-F08/GSAT-6A at 16:56 hours IST on Thursday. This will be the 12th flight of Geosynchronous Vehicle (GSLV) and the sixth one with the Indigenous Cryogenic Upper Stage. The 415.6-tonne rocket, measuring 49.1 metres in height, is expected to take off at 4.56 pm from the second launch pad at the Indian rocket port in around 105 km away from Chennai. The GSAT-6A satellite is expected to be put into orbit 17 minutes after being launched. According to ISRO, two improvements-induction of the high-thrust Vikas engine and an electromechanical actuation system- have been made in the rocket’s second stage this time around. said that GSAT-6A, similar to GSAT-6 is a high power S-band communication satellite based on the I-2K satellite bus. The mission life of the spacecraft planned is about 10 years. The satellite will also provide a platform for developing technologies such as demonstration of the 6-metre S-Band Unfurlable Antenna, handheld ground terminals and network management techniques that could be useful in satellite-based mobile communication applications. GSAT-6A is scheduled to be launched by the GSLV-F08. GSAT-6A would be followed by the launch of navigation satellite which will be in the next fiscal. In the union budget for 2018-19, the Department of has been tasked with three earth observation crafts ready for launch; four Polar Vehicle (PSLV) flights; one each of Geosynchronous Vehicle MkII and Mk III.

