Dangal set to beat Baahubali-2, grosses over Rs 1,500 crore worldwide

Aamir Khan-starrer wrestling drama Dangal has grossed around Rs 1,501 crore worldwide, collecting $12.64 million till 11 pm (China Standard Time) on Sunday in China and has become second Indian film to gross over Rs 1,500 crore. Dangal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, has grossed over $113 million in China, becoming highest non-Hollywood foreign grosser in the Chinese box office, posing threat to the position of S S Rajamouli's action fantasy epic Baahubali: The Conclusion as the top worldwide grosser among Indian films. It is also the highest grosser at the overseas box office among Indian movies.

Dangal grossed Rs 1,501 crore till now, among which Rs 731.36 crore is from China and Rs 25.78 crore is from Taiwan, according to movie trade analyst Ramesh Bala. In the charts, has dethroned Guardians of the Galaxy-2 in China in the second week and continues to be at the top since then.

#DANGAL earned est. ￥84.29 M [US $12.64 M/₹ 81.50 Crs] on Sunday - May 21st 11 PM CST! #China's total is now $113.46 M / ₹ 731.36 Crs] — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 21, 2017 . @aamir_khan 's #Dangal @ the WW BO: May 21st '17#China - ₹ 731.36 Crs#Taiwan - ₹ 25.78 Crs



RoW - ₹ 744.50 Crs



Total - ₹ 1,501.64 Crs — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 21, 2017

Before the China and Taiwan release, Dangal's worldwide gross was around Rs 744 crore and Rs 387 crore net in India — excluding dubbed versions it was Rs 375 crore.

#Baahubali2 's 23 Days WW BO: #India:



Nett : Rs 973 Cr



Gross : Rs 1,256 Cr



Overseas:



Gross : Rs 282 Cr



Total: Rs 1,538 Crs — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 21, 2017

However, Dangal's brilliant run can be challenged once the "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales", the fifth movie from the popular franchise, releases in China next Friday.

It is also notable that Prabhas-starrer Baahubali-2 is yet to release in China. But, the first part wasn't successful in that country earlier. However, Baahubali's producer made clear on several occasions that he intends to release the film with a proper strategy this time in China, Japan, Taiwan, Latin American countries, among others.

Both the parts of are being screened at the The first part's screening was on 20 May and the second part's screening is on 21 May. This is being seen as a marketing strategy by the film's team before its release in other countries.