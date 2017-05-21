Dangal set to beat Baahubali-2, grosses over Rs 1,500 crore worldwide

-
-
#DANGAL earned est. ￥84.29 M [US $12.64 M/₹ 81.50 Crs] on Sunday - May 21st 11 PM CST! #China's total is now $113.46 M / ₹ 731.36 Crs]— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 21, 2017
. @aamir_khan 's #Dangal @ the WW BO: May 21st '17#China - ₹ 731.36 Crs#Taiwan - ₹ 25.78 Crs
RoW - ₹ 744.50 Crs
Total - ₹ 1,501.64 Crs — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 21, 2017
Before the China and Taiwan release, Dangal's worldwide gross was around Rs 744 crore and Rs 387 crore net in India — excluding dubbed versions it was Rs 375 crore.
#Baahubali2 's 23 Days WW BO: #India:— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 21, 2017
Nett : Rs 973 Cr
Gross : Rs 1,256 Cr
Overseas:
Gross : Rs 282 Cr
Total: Rs 1,538 Crs
.@BaahubaliMovie @mdf_cannes @Festival_Cannes Market! https://t.co/ayvibzUmHh— Shobu Yarlagadda (@Shobu_) May 20, 2017
