Delhi chief secy row: AAP's Amanatullah Khan detained; top 10 developments

I am deeply pained by the happenings involving the Chief Secretary of the Delhi Government. The civil servants should be allowed to work with dignity and without fear. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 20, 2018

The MHA has sought a report on the incident from the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. Justice will be done. A delegation of IAS DANICS & Subordinate Services of Delhi Government met me today and apprised me of the prevailing situation. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 20, 2018

In public interest officers & staff will continue to work in their offices. However, no officer will attend meeting beyond office hours, outside office premises, till such time effective action is taken against all people behind this incident: IAS Association Delhi — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2018

Alleged assault of Delhi Chief Secy Anshu Prakash: IAS Association takes out candle light protest march at Rajghat pic.twitter.com/LSTPpg7wUz — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2018

Delhi: Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash's complaint letter to Police over yesterday's incident pic.twitter.com/zvdsNGatIN — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2018