Delhi chief secy row: AAP's Amanatullah Khan detained; top 10 developments

With the turmoil around the alleged assault on Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs continuing, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's advisor V K Jain was on Wednesday questioned by Delhi Police in connection with the matter. This comes just hours after AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal was arrested by the police on Tuesday night in connection with the alleged assault. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Harendra Kumar Singh, told news agency IANS that Jain was being questioned at the Civil Lines Police Station. The Chief Minister's advisor was present at the time of the incident, according to Prakash's police complaint. Further, according to news agency ANI, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan had reached the Jamia Nagar Police Station, saying that he had come to surrender. "I have not done anything wrong," he added. Khan was subsequently detained at the police station in connection with the investigation of the alleged assault case, news agency ANI added. On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court refused to entertain a plea for judicial intervention in the alleged scuffle between the Delhi chief secretary and AAP MLAs. According to agency reports, the high court said that the police was looking into the alleged assault on the bureaucrat by AAP MLAs and that the court would wait for the final outcome. Here are the top 10 developments in the matter: 1) AAP MLA arrested: AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal was arrested by police on Tuesday night in connection with the alleged assault on Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, an AAP leader said. "One AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal has been arrested by Delhi Police on a frivolous complaint by IAS," AAP chief Spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said in a tweet. "Delhi Police arrested elected MLA without any evidence. What about arrest of IAS officers who can be seen beating Minister in Secretariat? There is FIR by minister as well as video evidence, but no arrests," he added. 2) MHA seeks report: After the news broke and sparked a political war of words, the Union home ministry on Tuesday sought a report from Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on the alleged assault on the Delhi chief secretary. In its communication, the ministry asked the LG to submit a detailed report on the alleged attack on Prakash at the residence of Kejriwal on Monday night. The home minister would also meet a delegation of IAS officers of the Delhi government, a ministry official said. "The home ministry is aware of the development and is closely monitoring the situation," the official said. "I am deeply pained by the happenings involving the chief secretary of the Delhi government. The civil servants should be allowed to work with dignity and without fear," the home minister tweeted, adding that "justice will be done". I am deeply pained by the happenings involving the Chief Secretary of the Delhi Government. The civil servants should be allowed to work with dignity and without fear. The MHA has sought a report on the incident from the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. Justice will be done. A delegation of IAS DANICS & Subordinate Services of Delhi Government met me today and apprised me of the prevailing situation.
In public interest officers & staff will continue to work in their offices. However, no officer will attend meeting beyond office hours, outside office premises, till such time effective action is taken against all people behind this incident: IAS Association Delhi
