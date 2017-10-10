Delhi Metro ride to pinch your pocket; fares rise by up to Rs 10 from today

The increased metro fares will be applicable from Tuesday as scheduled, the Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Monday.

The fare hike, which comes barely five months within the last one, will affect every commuter who travels beyond 5 km. The maximum fare, for journeys beyond 32 km, will now be Rs 60.

This is the second fare hike this year as proposed by the Fare Fixation Committee which was formed last year. The increased charges were to be applied in two phases - the first hike was already done in May this year.

The revised fare structure will be: up to 2 km — Rs 10, 2 to 5 km — Rs 20, 5 to 12 km — Rs 30, 12 to 21 km — Rs 40, 21 to 32 km — Rs 50 and for journeys beyond 32 km — Rs 60.

Barring the minimum fare of Rs 10 for the distance of 0-2 km that will remain the same, commuters will have to pay Rs 5-10 extra for distance travelled further as per kilometre scheme set by the transporter.

While commuters pay Rs 15 for the distance traveled between 2-5 km, now they will have to pay Rs 20. The maximum fare has been increased to Rs 60 as compared to current Rs 50.

Smart card users will continue to get 10 per cent discount, so would those who happen to use metro during non-peak hours - between the start of the metro service till 8 am, between 12 pm and 5 pm, and from 9 pm till the close of service.

Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) made the announcement after its highest decision-making body, the board, refused to "interfere" in the matter, saying it has no power to change the recommendations of the fare fixation committee (FCC), which had proposed the steep hike.

The board had met around 8 pm following Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's insistence that the decision be withheld.

The had been batting for a hike citing "losses" in view of loans and rise in input costs such as power tariff among others.

The hike has been vociferously opposed by the government which accused the transporter of inefficiency and demanded that hike be withheld. The Assembly also passed a resolution on Monday seeking that the hike in fares be withheld.



In a letter sent to Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Chief Minister even proposed taking over the Metro promising an efficient management, provided the centre bears half of the expenses.

Puri, who had earlier said that the fare committee's recommendations were binding, responded to Kejriwal on Monday, saying his proposals were not possible under the existing guidelines and rules.

The new fares would be applicable across five corridors — Blue, Yellow, Red, Green and Violet — of the metro that crisscrosses the capital, with the total network length currently standing at around 213 km.

There shall be no change in the fares of (Orange Line).

When the Metro had started operations on December 25, 2002, the minimum fare was Rs 4 and maximum was Rs 8.