Delhi's The Janpath Hotel bids a reluctant goodbye

After more than 50 years, ITDC's The Janpath Hotel in downtown New Delhi will close down

Connaught Place and its radial lanes are home to several relics of a bygone era, hanging on to their laidback ways. The Janpath Hotel, run by the Indian Tourism Development Corporation, belongs squarely within this paradigm of this sepia-toned past. But the government has other plans — the four-acre hotel will soon have to make way for offices. The guests seem largely unaffected by this turmoil. The tea lounge is fully occupied at 2 PM and the lobby has a busy flurry of bellboys moving luggage with guests in tow. The floor bears the signs of wear and tear. Inside the gems and ...

Manavi Kapur