Dera chief's troubles not over: Murder cases against Ram Rahim nearing end

According to reports, there are three pending cases against the Dera chief — two murder cases and another involving the alleged castration of 400 Dera followers at the sect’s Sirsa headquarters.

Murder cases hanging fire on flamboyant baba

The verdict in the two murder cases, which are in the court, could be pronounced soon after the final arguments from and Ram Rahim’s lawyers, the ET report said. In fact, according to the report, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had last month set a three-month deadline for the conclusion of the Ram Chander Chhatrapati murder trial by the special Court.

ALSO READ: Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh convicted: Details of the 14-yr-old rape case According to the report, Chhatrapati was killed months after he published the anonymous letter written by an anonymous Sadhvi addressed to then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee accusing the Dera chief of rape. It was this letter that set off the chain of events leading to the Dera Chief's sentencing on Monday.

The other case is regarding the murder of Dera follower Ranjit Singh. According to the Indian Express , Singh's family has alleged that he was killed because he was suspected of being involved in the aforementioned anonymous letter. Singh was murdered on July 10, 2002.

Rape conviction strengthens CBI's case

The Dera chief's conviction in the two rape cases also places the odds against him. Citing sources from the investigative agency, the ET report explained that the guilty verdict in those cases would be used by the to argue Ram Rahim's antecedents. "Antecedents of an accused hold prime importance during a trial. If an accused is found to have doubtful antecedents the case against him is strengthened...," a top official told the financial daily.