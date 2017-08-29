Dera violence: Ram Rahim's commandos tried to help him escape: Haryana IG

After police confirmed that seven security personnel attempted to take Ram Rahim away in their vehicle after he stepped out of court, Haryana's, Inspector General (IG) K K Rao on Tuesday stated that an attempt of escape for the former would have been difficult as there was tight security arrangement provided.

Speaking to ANI, Rao said, "We were given charge of civil secretariat where Ram Rahim's punishment was to be decide. It was decided that Dera chief had to be taken to Sonaria Road with complete security. There were certain incidents which could have been bigger if they were not paid attention to and we had managed it well. When DCP crime branch was bringing Ram Rahim to court, he had made some conspiracy. When the court pronounced him guilty; he asked for a red bag. Seems, he had already planned a chaos to take place but thankfully nothing happened."

Further speaking on the security arrangement, IG said police was deployed with 607 commandos who escorted Ram Rahim.

"While we were taking Ram Rahim to jail, his personal commandoes surrounded him. We had to fight back and then pull him out. police was deployed with 607 commandos who escorted Ram Rahim from the back," he said.

Earlier in the day, a police officer said that seven security personnel attempted to take Ram Rahim away in their vehicle after he stepped out of court. It is being seen as an attempt to help him escape.

Some Police officers and paramilitary personnel inside the court premises thwarted the attempt after a brief scuffle and ensured Ram Rahim, who heads the Dera Sacha Sauda secretary, was put into a police vehicle and driven to a helicopter that flew him to Rohtak, where he has been lodged in prison.