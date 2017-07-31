File your ITR today as tax dept rules out any extension

The last date for filing of Returns (ITRs) for the financial year 2016-17 will not be extended beyond today's (July 31) deadline, a top official said on Sunday.

"The last date for filing of ITRs remains July 31. There are no plans to extend this deadline. The department has already received over 2 crore returns filed electronically. The department requests taxpayers to file their return in time," the official said.

On reports of the e-filing website facing some glitches, the official said that no major glitches have been reported with the department's e-filing website barring a few times when the portal was "interrupted for maintenance".

The department has also issued advertisements in leading dailies in the last few days stating that taxpayers should disclose their income "correctly" and file their ITRs on or before July 31.

The linking of Aadhaar number with the PAN (Permanent Account Number) of a taxpayer has also been made mandatory for the filing of an ITR, beginning July 1.

The department has also asked taxpayers to declare cash deposits made in bank accounts aggregating to Rs 2 lakh or more, post- between November 9-December 30 last year, in the ITRs.

The ITRs to be filed by July 31 pertain to 2016-17 fiscal or assessment year 2017-18.