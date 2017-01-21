TRENDING ON BS
Fly your name to the moon for Rs 500

Team Indus to raise $10 mn via crowd-funding; contributors' names to be etched on space-bound object

Alnoor Peermohamed  |  Bengaluru 

If you pay Rs 500 to the first private moon mission in the country, Team Indus, your name could be etched on an object travelling to the celestial satellite next year. Team Indus is looking to raise money through crowd-funding for its mission. Those contributing would have their names written on an aluminium block that will accompany the mission’s rover to the moon, reaching on January 26, 2018. The initiative, to be launched next month, is looking to raise up to $10 million by getting 1.4 million citizens to back the mission, with a minimum contribution of Rs 500 each. ...

If you pay Rs 500 to the first private moon mission in the country, Team Indus, your name could be etched on an object travelling to the celestial satellite next year. Team Indus is looking to raise money through crowd-funding for its mission. Those contributing would have their names written on an aluminium block that will accompany the mission’s rover to the moon, reaching on January 26, 2018. The initiative, to be launched next month, is looking to raise up to $10 million by getting 1.4 million citizens to back the mission, with a minimum contribution of Rs 500 each. ...

