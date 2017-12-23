Fodder scam: Lalu Prasad Yadav's fate to be decided by the CBI court today

A special (CBI) in Ranchi will pronounce its verdict on Saturday in a case in which former chief minister Lalu Prasad is an accused.

The (RJD) supremo, Prasad on Friday expressed hope that he would get a clean chit in the case like other accused in the 2G and Adarsh scams.

"We trust and respect the judiciary. We will not let BJP's conspiracies work," Prasad said.

He said that the (BJP) governments since the time of have been harassing him and his family by misusing the for the past 25 years.

Meanwhile, Prasad has reached Ranchi along with his son to hear the verdict.

The case relates to the alleged fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 95 lakh from the Deoghar treasury.

Overall, more than Rs 900 crore was reportedly siphoned off from the Chaibasa treasury for two decades.

Altogether, there were 34 accused in the case, out of which 11 died during the course of the trial and one turned approver and admitted the crime.

Former has already been convicted and sentenced to five years of imprisonment in one of the five cases.