Gauri Lankesh was killed for writing against RSS: Karnataka BJP MLA

D.N. Jeevaraj, the (BJP) from Karnataka, has suggested that senior journalist Gauri Lankesh would have been alive if she had not spoken against (RSS).

In a video going viral, Sringeri D.N. Jeevaraj made a statement saying, "If she had not written 'chaddis' maaranahoma' (Death of RSS) in her paper that day, would she still be alive today?"

Jeevaraj made the statement in reference to an article written by Lankesh titled, 'Chaddigala Maaranahoma' meaning 'Death of the RSS'.

The added, "Gauri Lankesh used harsh words against the workers, and I respect that. But that might have been the reason for her death."

The statement from the has stirred a new wave of controversy, while reports of a complaint being filed against the have also surfaced.

The 55-year-old senior journalist was shot dead on Tuesday evening at her residence in Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwari Nagar by some unidentified assailants.