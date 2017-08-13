Gorakhpur tragedy: Adityanath asks media to desist from 'fake' reporting

Appearing to be displeased by the extensive coverage of the tragedy at the Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College over the past two days, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Sunday urged the media to desist from "fake" reporting and, instead, report the actual ground situation. Appearing to be displeased by the extensive coverage of the tragedy at the Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College over the past two days, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Sunday urged the media to desist from "fake" reporting and, instead, report the actual ground situation.

About 30 children had died in the speciality BRD hospital, allegedly due to the snapping of oxygen supply on Thursday by a private supplier company over pending bills amounting to over Rs 68 lakh.

Talking to the media here this afternoon, Adityanath said he had directed officials to facilitate the visit of media persons in groups of two-three persons to the critical care centres and the neonatal and children' wards so that they could witness the actual medical care being provided to patients.

"I want the media to report actual facts and not unverified or fake reporting from outside the hospital periphery," he said.

The Chief Minister asserted that he had been fighting against (JE), a deadly vector borne disease that has killed thousands of children in Gorakhpur and adjoining districts, over the past decades, from the streets to the Parliament.

"No one can understand the pain and trauma of these patients better than me as I have seen children die of the disease. Now, I cannot allow more of these deaths," Adityanath said.

He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called him up over the matter and offered all possible help.

The Chief Minister said that after taking cognisance of the matter and the preliminary reports submitted to him by the concerned ministers and local district officials, he had decided that the matter needed an in depth probe.

He added that a high-level committee, headed by Chief Secretary Rajive Kumar, had been constituted to submit a comprehensive report and that further action would be taken based on it.

"I want to reassure that no one found guilty in the report would be spared and stern action would be taken to serve as a deterrent to other offenders," he said.

Adityanath said that over 8 million children across 38 districts had been given vaccination for JE and that he had visited BRD Medical College thrice after becoming the chief minister of the state.

On August 9, he had visited Gorakhpur and held a high-level meeting to take stock of the health situation in the region. Adityanath reiterated that he had sought specific details from officials, including seven district magistrates and chief medical officers, regarding medical care and health issues.

The Chief Minister added that apart from JE, other ailments, including vector borne diseases such as swine flu, chikungunya, dengue, and black fever, were becoming pandemic not only in UP but across India as well, which needed to be addressed.

Meanwhile, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister said that a viral research centre would be set up in Gorakhpur.