Heatwave 2018: Power demand in India to touch record high this summer

Power demand in India is looking at an uptick this summer. The country's peak demand has been 157,000 Mw this month, 15 per cent higher than in the same month last year. The northern region, especially Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, are likely to load the grid the most.

Demand grew by 13 per cent, 10 per cent and 13 per cent in UP, Chhattisgarh and Telangana, respectively, goes a report from lender IDFC. UP has become the second state in the country with 20 Gw demand, after Maharashtra. In one month, the peak power shortage has increased by more than double to 1,281 MUs due to ...