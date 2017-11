I-T raids on houses, offices of Sasikala and Dhinakaran across 160 places

Income-tax officials have been raiding homes and companies belonging to the jailed All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader and her relatives, including TTV Dhinakaran. Both Sasikala and Dhinakaran are rivals to the ruling AIADMK faction.





Dhinakaran's faction alleged that this is a personal revenge against him. They also alleged that ruling faction is trying to take control of and Namadhe MGR. The raid started at 6 am this morning across 160 places in Tamil Nadu, besides Bengaluru, Puducherry and Delhi. These places included former Jayalalithaa's house at Poes Garden, Dhinakran's house at Adyar and residence of other leaders, their relatives and party functionaries, in addition to the offices of as well as Jaya TV's top official and management houses . Among the companies being raided are the AIADMK mouthpiece Namadhu MGR, and Jazz Cinemas.

The residence of Sasikala’s husband Natarajan in Thanjavur was also raided.

At the offices of Namadhu MGR and Jaya TV, very few staff members were present when the I-T officials raided. I-T officials also visited the residence of Dhinakaran in Adyar.