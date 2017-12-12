Virat-Anushka wedding pics: How Sabyasachi, social media made it special

-
ALSO READSee Pics: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma tie the knot in Italy Twitter reacts with congratulatory messages for #VirushkaWEDDING Watch: Wedding bells are ringing? Anushka takes off to Italy with family Fans go gaga on Twitter over Virat-Anushka Italian wedding rumours Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma to tie the knot? Rumours untrue, says source
-
Virat Kohli tweets wedding pictures with Anushka Sharma
Today we have promised each other to be bound in love for ever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you.This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey. pic.twitter.com/aobTUwMNAK— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 11, 2017
Anushka Sharma graciously walks towards the wedding area
Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey. pic.twitter.com/Scobdiqk7l— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) December 11, 2017
Bollywood, Cricket fraternity wish Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli
OMFG They kissed and hugged each other. And "PERFECT" song is playing in the background!!#VirushkaWEDDING pic.twitter.com/ELJybbFdxQ— ∞ (@JustLykYouu) December 11, 2017
Congratulations and best wishes to the just married @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma. You both look wonderful together. #Virushka pic.twitter.com/DqcQN7GrpC— sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 11, 2017
Ab yeh hui na real Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. My love to both @AnushkaSharma & @imVkohli May God bless u with happiness & health pic.twitter.com/ymsT2Ay9Fh— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 11, 2017
Many many congratulations @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma! You both looked so happy and radiant... hope that is what the rest of your life together looks like, now and always! Lots of love ❤️— Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) December 12, 2017
Congratulations @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma !!! Wishing you’ll the very best for the new journey ahead and Welcome To The Club Captain! pic.twitter.com/yk6Ca0RQBm— ajinkyarahane88 (@ajinkyarahane88) December 12, 2017
Faith in fairytales, restored!
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU