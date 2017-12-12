JUST IN
Virat-Anushka wedding pics: How Sabyasachi, social media made it special

Anushka Sharma's makeup was light and minimal which added an elegant touch to the entire look.

BS Web Team/Agencies  |  New Delhi 

Virat Kohli-Anushka's wedding. Photo: Instagram

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma got married in Italy on Monday, ending weeks of frenzied speculation that they were getting hitched.

The ethereal couple tied the knot at a picturesque location and from what we could see from the latest pictures of the wedding, the two looked celestial in Sabyasachi ensembles.

The actress was seen in an exquisite tailor-made creation from the designer's boutique, a pale pink lehenga with 'Renaissance embroidery' in vintage English colours embellished with silver-gold metal thread, pearls and beads.

While the bridal jewellery was handcrafted with syndicate uncut diamonds, pale pink spinel and baroque Japanese cultured pearls by the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery collection.
 
Her makeup was light and minimal which added an elegant touch to the entire look.


Virat Kohli-Anushka's wedding. Photo: Instagram

Whereas, captain of the Indian Cricket Team Virat wore an ivory raw silk sherwani, hand-embroidered in a vintage Benarasi pattern and signature House buttons with an old Rose silk Kota safa with accessories by Sabyasachi.

The wedding was performed as per Hindu rituals. Anushka walked down the aisle with Virat yesterday in Italy, in a private ceremony.

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma. Photo: PTI

The wedding took place at a countryside resort named Borgo Finocchieto, one of the most expensive holiday properties in the world. The property is located in a small village called Bibbiano - having a population of less than 100 people. It is in the Tuscany region of Italy.

The couple will be hosting a reception in New Delhi for their relatives on December 21 which will be followed by a reception for couple's Bollywood friends and cricketers in Mumbai on December 26.

Virat Kohli tweets wedding pictures with Anushka Sharma

Both Kohli and Anushka came out on their Twitter handles and shared pictures of their wedding with their fans. They openly confessed love for each other and sought blessings from their fans.

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma. Photo: Anushka's Twitter handle

 
The Indian captain tweeted a photo of their 'varmala' ceremony and captioned it, "Today we have promised each other to be bound in love for ever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you.This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey."


Anushka Sharma graciously walks towards the wedding area


Here's a video of the ring ceremony

Bollywood, Cricket fraternity wish Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli
First Published: Tue, December 12 2017. 10:46 IST

