India congratulates China on FATF post, hopes balanced approach by Beijing

today congratulated for becoming the vice chair of the (FATF), a global body mandated to combat terror financing, and hoped would "uphold and support" the objective of the watchdog in a balanced and objective way.



In its plenary meeting in Paris on Friday, the extensively deliberated on ways to combat terror financing and money-laundering but did not put on its international terror-financing watch list. It gave Islamabad time till June to prepare an action plan against terror groups operating from



"Congratulations to on its election as Vice President of at the # plenary mtg. on 23 February 2018. We remain hopeful that would uphold & support the objectives & standards of in a balanced, objective, impartial & holistic way," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.



China, Pakistan's all-weather ally, has repeatedly blocked efforts by India, the US and the UK in the UN to designate a terrorist.



The FATF, in a report on Friday, named nine countries with "strategic deficiencies". Among the countries identified were Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Tunisia. was on FATF's "grey list" from 2012 to 2015.



The (FATF) was set up in 1989 with the primary goal of setting standards to combat money laundering, but in 2001 its mandate was expanded to include countering terror financing. It can take action such as financial restrictions against any country.



At the plenary meeting, the US and some of its European allies were in favour of placing on the list of countries that financially support terrorism.



However, has been given time till June to prepare an action plan to take action against terror groups operating from its soil following which the would take a call on whether to name it on its terror-financing watch list.



Pakistan's Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has said the will decide in June whether to place on the "grey list". The list comprises countries with strategic deficiencies that pose a risk to the international financial system.



The US holds that is not taking action against terror groups such as the and the Islamabad has denied the allegations.