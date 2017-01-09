India in talks with Vietnam for sale of Akash surface-to-air missiles

India and are actively discussing the sale of Akash surface-to-air missiles to the latter, the Times of India reported on Monday.

The can engage hostile aircraft and drones at a range of 25 kilometres. Writing for the Business Standard, Ajai Shukla explains that the was planned as a replacement for the army’s obsolescent Russian SAM-6 Kvadrat. The heart of an battery is the Hyderabad-developed Rajendra phased-array radar that tracks up to 64 enemy fighter aircraft simultaneously, in a radius of 60 kilometres. The mobile command centre selects up to four of the most threatening air targets, and two Akash missiles are fired at each from the Akash launchers. The Rajendra radar continuously guides the missiles, eventually “flying” them smack into the enemy fighters. Theoretically, a “ripple” of two Akash missiles has a 99 per cent chance of shooting down a modern fighter aircraft. Practically, however, in 9 live Akash trials so far, all 9 missiles that were fired hit their targets.

The discussions follow the review of the bilateral defence cooperation between the two countries in early December last year. During the review, India also agreed to train Vietnamese pilots for the Russian aircraft, a variant of which is the mainstay of the Indian Air Force, and help in the maintenance of the aircraft.

India and have been steadily ramping up their strategic relationship over the years. Last year, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to China in September, India elevated its relationship with from "Strategic Partnership" to "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership" while significantly deepening defence and security engagement with the southeast Asian nation. At raison d'être for the enhanced cooperation was "to advance our (India and Vietnam's) common interests".

India had also offered a $500-million defence credit line part of which will be used for the construction of offshore patrol boats by Larsen & Toubro and the Border Guards.

Aligned interests

The discussions come even as China continues to flex its muscles in the (SCS). As the world welcomed the New Year, China's first and only aircraft carrier, Liaoning, was conducting exercises in the with a flotilla of naval ships amid tensions with the US following President-elect Donald Trump's telephone call to the Taiwanese President. While the recent show of force was not aimed at Vietnam, the country is unlikely to be amused by increased presence of Chinese military vessels in the area given that China's claims in the extend into the exclusive economic zone claimed by Vietnam.

Unlike other claimant states involved in disputes in the SCS, has been especially proactive in asserting its claims. According to a Forbes magazine report in late November last year, Vietnam, till that date, had landfilled 27 islets, more than any other claimant. Further, citing the US think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies, the report said that the country was investing in the extension of the Spratly Island’s runway from 2,500 to 3,300 feet. This would make it suitable for operating military and surveillance aircraft as well as building associated infrastructure, such as hangars.