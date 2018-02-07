111 people killed in 822 communal incidents in 2017; UP tops list

As per data shared by the Ministry of Home Affair, at least 111 people were killed and 2,384 others injured in 822 communal incidents in the country in 2017. Uttar Pradesh, which recently witnessed Kasganj riot, reported 195 communal incidents - the highest in the country. Karnataka, which is all set for elections later this year, is second in the list, reporting 100 communal incidents in the last year in which nine people were killed and 229 injured. The data was shared by Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir in the Parliament on Tuesday. This was in response to a question asked by MPs G Hari and T G Venkatesh Babu. Here are states that witnessed most in 2017. UP communal violence Uttar Pradesh, the state headed by Yogi Adityanath, witnessed 195 communal incidents, in which 44 people were killed and 542 others were injured. After his swearing-in as the chief minister, Adityanath stated that UP will witness no under his government. However, the number of incidents have been on the rise. In 2016, UP had 162 incidents and 29 deaths.

Party in Power: BJP

Karnataka communal violence

Karnataka witnessed 100 communal in 2017, in which 9 people were killed and 229 injured.

Party in Power: Congress

Rajasthan

Vasundhara Raje's state saw 91 incidents of riot. 12 people were killed and 175 injured.

Party in Power: BJP

Bihar

Communal incidents - 85. These riots killed 3 people and 321 were injured.

Party in Power: Nitish Kumar-led JD(U)

Madhya Pradesh

There were 60 incidents of riots in Madhya Pradesh, in which nine people were killed and 191 injured.

Party in Power: BJP

West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee's state saw 58 incidents of communal violence, in which nine people were killed and 230 injured.

Party in Power: TMC

Gujarat

Gujarat has witnessed 50 riots, in which eight people were killed and 125 others were injured.

According to the government report in 2016, 86 people were killed and 2,321 others were injured in 703 incidents of while in 2015, there were 97 deaths and 2,264 people were injured due to 751 incidents of riots.

The number of communal incidents have been gradually increasing in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan, while they have gone down in Karnataka.

Opposition trains guns at Modi government

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday attacked the government, alleging that communal forces were raising their head, weaker sections were being suppressed, the freedom of speech was being snatched and women and children were not feeling safe.