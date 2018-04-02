INX Media case: Supreme Court to hear ED's plea against Karti Chidambaram

The will on Monday hear the plea filed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Karti Chidambaram, in the money laundering case.

In a March 26 hearing, the apex court extended the interim protection of Karti from March 26 to April 2.

Earlier, the apex court granted interim protection to Karti from arrest by the in connection with the case.

On February 28, Karti was arrested at the Chennai airport on his return from the UK for his alleged role in facilitating Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance for Ltd and its directors, Peter and

Karti allegedly took service charges for getting the clearance to for receiving funds from abroad worth Rs 3.05 billion in 2007 when his father was the Union finance minister in the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.