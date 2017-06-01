IT industry layoffs: More complaints filed against Wipro, Cognizant, others

India's large IT services companies are witnessing increasing backlash from employees who have been asked to resign in recent months as the industry sees a structural change due to business as well as technology shifts.



Former employees of major IT services firms such as Tech Mahindra, and on Thursday met with labour department officials in Bengaluru and Pune alleging that there have been cases of "forceful resignations" at all three companies.

A former Vodafone employee also joined the ranks of disgruntled professionals to file a letter against their unethical termination with the Pune Labour commissioner.

Employees of one of the organisations said that the terrace of their office is being patrolled by bouncers to ensure that nobody tries to jump from there. All affected members were clearly wary of making public statements or even having their pictures taken as they remain apprehensive of how their current and future employers may perceive their involvement with the forum for (FITE), which has been spearheading the petitions in Pune apart from other Indian cities.

Four employees of Tech Mahindra are learnt to have filed a petition before R R Jannu, Labour Commissioner, Karnataka, and sought its intervention. "Our next agenda is to meet with IT minister Priyank Kharge and discuss this issue," said one of the members of Bengaluru chapter and a former employee of Tech Mahindra.

The Pune labour department office has also called for a second meeting between and their aggrieved employees in two weeks.

"I have been a critical resource for my project since four years and now they are forcing me to resign. I have a home loan and school going child. How should I sustain these?" asked a petitioner, who did not want to be named.

Acording to a company spokesperson, sent a team to dicuss the issue of with the assistant commissioner of the labour department in Pune on Thursday.

"We reiterated that has not conducted any and changes resulting from the company's performance review process are consistent with the standard practice that has been followed by the IT industry for many years," said the spokesperson.