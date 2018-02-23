5) MEA looking into how Atwal got a visa: For its part, the government is "ascertaining" details regarding For its part, the government is "ascertaining" details regarding how the convicted got a visa to enter India , External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said on Thursday.

"There are two aspects of this. One is his presence at the event. I think this is something which should be addressed by the Canadian side. They have said that it was an oversight. On the visa part, I cannot immediately say how that happened. There are different ways of people coming into India, whether you are an Indian national, or OCI card holder. We are ascertaining details from our mission. We will have to see how this happened," Kumar told reporters.

6) Not clear whether Atwal can be arrested in India: On whether Atwal could be arrested in India, the External Affairs Ministry spokesperson said that there were cases against him for which he had served his sentence. The On whether Atwal could be arrested in India, the External Affairs Ministry spokesperson said that there were cases against him for which he had served his sentence. The ministry was not aware whether there were cases against him in India . that would have to be checked with law-enforcement agencies, he added.

7) Canada supports a strong and united India: Amid criticism faced by Trudeau over the issue, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland on Thursday said that Amid criticism faced by Trudeau over the issue, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland on Thursday said that Canada "supports a strong and united India" , but made it clear that her country was very proud of its diverse society, which included the Sikh community.

Freeland said Canada was mindful of the menace of and the scars and deaths that India had endured, which she described as mind-boggling.

ALSO READ: Justin Trudeau in India: Modi govt denies any 'snub'; top 10 developments Further, Freeland said the issue was discussed during her meeting with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday. "I did discuss the issue with the (Indian) foreign minister and I will leave it to her to comment on her impressions of the conversation. But I felt it was a very constructive and useful discussion we had," Freeland said.

8) Atwal cries foul: Convicted Jaspal Atwal, for his part, has said that it was unfair to raise his "criminal conviction" because of how long ago the attempted attack on the Punjab minister occurred.

Atwal told Canada's Postmedia that it was unfair to raise his criminal conviction for shooting visiting Punjabi Cabinet minister Malkiat Singh Sidhu on Vancouver Island in 1986 given how long ago the crime occurred, the daily said. He blamed "enemies" for circulating the photos obtained by Postmedia and stressed that he travelled to India on his own on February 11 and was not part of any official government delegation.

Atwal said in a series of text messages on Thursday that he was in India for Media Waves, a Surrey online radio station. The pictures of him and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, as well as Canadian Infrastructure Minister Amarjeet Sohi, were taken at an event in Mumbai, Atwal said.

9) Canadian MP apologises for inviting Atwal: .@randeepssarai takes responsibility for inviting Jaspal Atwal and apologizes. Full statement here. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/4nVdkBuxWz — Abigail Bimman (@AbigailBimman) February 22, 2018 Canadian Member of Parliament Randeep S Sarai took responsibility for inviting to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's reception dinner in New Delhi. "I alone facilitated his request to attend this important event. I should have exercised better judgment, and I take full responsibility for my actions," Sarai said in a statement, which Canadian journalist Abigail Bimman shared on Twitter.

10) Amarinder gave Trudeau a list of nine Canada-based operatives: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday handed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday handed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a list of nine Canada-based operatives, who are allegedly involved in promoting radicalism , as the issue featured prominently in the talks between the two leaders in Amritsar. The nine Canada-based operatives are allegedly involved in target-killings and other hate crimes in Punjab, including financing and supply of weapons for terrorist activities, an official said. Amarinder Singh urged Trudeau to initiate stern action against such elements.

With agency inputs