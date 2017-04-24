Kashmir scholar leaves BITS Pilani in 3 weeks, alleges threat and abuses

Hashim Sofi, 27, said he found the door of his room, his clothes inked with threats and abuses

A 27-year-old Kashmiri researcher at the BITS Pilani in has left for home after alleging that he was threatened by some unidentified persons, barely three weeks after joining the institute.



Hashim Sofi, who hails from Bandipora district of Kashmir, had told the hostel's chief warden that on Friday morning, he had found the door of his room and his clothes inked with threats and abuses, an official of the institute said.



Following the incident, BITS Pilani administration has ordered a probe.



"The student had the chief warden... Today, we learnt that the research scholar was not in his room and left without informing the project investigator and institute authorities.



"The institute has taken serious note of the matter and has asked standing committee on student affairs to investigate the matter and submit a report swiftly," media coordinator of the institute, Giridhar Kunkur said.



Sofi had joined as a Junior Research Fellow in pharmacy, science and engineering research board (SERB).

