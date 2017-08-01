Kashmir: Top LeT terrorist Abu Dujana among 2 killed in Pulwama encounter

Lashkar-e-Taiba’s (LeT) top commander Abu Dujanah has been gunned down in Jammu & Kashmir
following an encounter that broke out early morning Tuesday in Hakripora village of Pulwama
district.
A local militant identified as Arif Lalihaari was also killed in the gunfight. Two more terrorists were reportedly trapped inside a house along with Dujana and Lilhaari.
A fierce gun battle started between the trapped militants
and security forces.
According to reports, there are two or three LeT terrorists who are engaged in the encounter.
Acting on specific information, the security forces
surrounded the Hakripora village upon which they were fired at by the militants
resulting in the ongoing gunfight, a police spokesman said.
The LeT commander identified as Abu Dujana was trapped inside the village along with two to three other militants, the spokesman added.
Acting on specific input, joint cordon and search operations (CASO) was launched by 182 Battalion, 183 Battalion, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 55 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Special Operations Group (SOG) at 4: 30 am on Tuesday morning in Hakripora village.
Two houses in the village were destroyed in the gunfight, but no civilian casualties were reported.
Dujana was wanted in over three dozen attacks on security forces
and civilians and carried a reward of Rs 15 lakh.
He was the most wanted militant commander in the state.
Once Dujana's body is recovered and identified, it would be the biggest success for the security forces
in their anti-militancy operations, the officials added.
In the recent past, terrorists have become more active in Pulwama
district.
On July 30, internet services were snapped in Pulwama
after two Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists were gunned down in Tahab area.
The troops of 55 RR, 183 Battalion, 182 Battalion, (CRPF) and SOG Latipura had neutralized the two terrorists in Pulwama.
The bodies of the terrorists, Tausif and Irfan were also recovered by the security forces, including weapons.
Kashmir is embroiled in utter chaos and violence since last year after Hizb-ul-Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani was gunned down by security forces.
More details about the encounter are awaited.
With inputs from Agencies
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU