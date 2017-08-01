Kashmir: Top LeT terrorist Abu Dujana among 2 killed in Pulwama encounter

Lashkar-e-Taiba’s (LeT) top commander Abu Dujanah has been gunned down in following an encounter that broke out early morning Tuesday in Hakripora village of district.

A local militant identified as Arif Lalihaari was also killed in the gunfight. Two more terrorists were reportedly trapped inside a house along with Dujana and Lilhaari.





Acting on specific information, the surrounded the Hakripora village upon which they were fired at by the resulting in the ongoing gunfight, a police spokesman said.



The LeT commander identified as Abu Dujana was trapped inside the village along with two to three other militants, the spokesman added.





Two houses in the village were destroyed in the gunfight, but no civilian casualties were reported.

Dujana was wanted in over three dozen attacks on and civilians and carried a reward of Rs 15 lakh.

He was the most wanted militant commander in the state.

Once Dujana's body is recovered and identified, it would be the biggest success for the in their anti-militancy operations, the officials added. Acting on specific input, joint cordon and search operations (CASO) was launched by 182 Battalion, 183 Battalion, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 55 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Special Operations Group (SOG) at 4: 30 am on Tuesday morning in Hakripora village.

In the recent past, terrorists have become more active in district.

On July 30, internet services were snapped in after two Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists were gunned down in Tahab area.

The troops of 55 RR, 183 Battalion, 182 Battalion, (CRPF) and SOG Latipura had neutralized the two terrorists in

The bodies of the terrorists, Tausif and Irfan were also recovered by the security forces, including weapons.

Kashmir is embroiled in utter chaos and violence since last year after Hizb-ul-Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani was gunned down by