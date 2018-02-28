MP by-poll results: Cong retains Mungaoli by a margin of over 2,000 votes

The Opposition improved its lead in the prestigious bye-elections to the assembly constituencies of Mungaoli and Kolaras in on Wednesday. Following the 10th round of counting in Kolaras, candidate Mahendra Singh Yadav is ahead of Devendra Jain of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with 3,425 votes. In Mungaoli, Congress' Brijendra Singh Yadav is leading with 3,602 votes against BJP's Bai Sahib. In Kolaras, has got 37,370 votes and in Mungaoli it has secured 37,708 votes so far in the counting of votes that began at 8 a.m. A total of 22 candidates from Mungaoli and 13 from Kolaras were in the fray for the February 24 polls. There was 77.25 per cent voting recorded in Mungaoli and 72.82 per cent in Kolaras on Saturday. Both these seats were keenly contested in a prestige battle between the two parties ahead of the assembly polls in the state due later in 2018. Mungaoli and Kolaras saw high-voltage campaigns from the ruling and the which is keen to retain both seats. While Chief Minister led the campaign with a host of ministers, MP led the opposition attack. Both the seats fall under Scindia's parliamentary constituency Guna and were earlier held by the The that has been in power for 15 years in the state pitched for development in the bastion. Having lost two assembly bypolls to the last year, the was keen on recovering lost ground. The assembly seats fell vacant after the death of sitting MLAs Mahendra Singh Kalukheda (Mungaoli) and Ram Singh Yadav (Kolaras). The assembly seats fell vacant following the death of sitting MLAs Mahendra Singh Kalukheda (Mungaoli) and Ram Singh Yadav (Kolaras). How did the polling fare on Saturday? Brisk polling was witnessed in by-polls for Mungaoli and Kolaras assembly seats on Saturday. The by and large peaceful polls were marred by sporadic clashes — especially one in Digoda village in Shivpuri's Kolaras — between the and Bharatiya Janata Party workers, a poll official said. Police station in-charge in Mungaoli, Kushal Singh Bhadoria, was removed from his post, the official said, adding that Risheshwar Singh had replaced Bhadoria. Some 3,000 poll officials conducted the voting process at 575 polling stations, an Election Commission official said. The two assembly segments are part of Scindia's Guna Lok Sabha constituency. Electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines were used at all polling booths. Around 15 and 17 machines were replaced in Kolaras and Mungaoli, respectively. CM Chouhan upped the ante to woo voters Chouhan, keen to snatch the two seats from the Congress, had recently announced a slew of measures for the people of the region, including a Rs 1,000 monthly assistance for tackling malnutrition among Saharia tribals, who form a major chunk of the population in Kolaras and Mungaoli. His tone can be seen in his election speeches. “Give us five months, the people of the region would see development in five years,” reported ANI.

He further went on to say, “If we fail, don’t vote for us again." In Bhopal, the CM announced a bonus of Rs 200 per quintal over the minimum support price (MSP) for wheat and paddy farmers. This was seen in view of the massive farmers’ agitation in