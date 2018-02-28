-
-
India might have been snubbed by the Maldives, which on Tuesday declined New Delhi's invitation to participate in the biennial naval exercise MILAN 2018. Meanwhile, the Maldivian envoy has said that his country cannot participate in the naval drills due to the state of emergency in the island nation. India will be hosting navies from at least 15 nations for the eight-day mega naval exercise, which is set to begin on March 6 at the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Maldives has been regularly participating in the biennial exercise, which was started in 1995. The development was revealed by Indian Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba and comes amid strained ties between India and Maldives, which has been gripped by an ongoing political turmoil. Countries participating in the exercise include Australia, Malaysia, Mauritius, Myanmar, New Zealand, Oman, Vietnam, Thailand, Tanzania, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Kenya, and Cambodia. Here are the top 10 developments surrounding Maldives snub to India: 1) Maldives blames the emergency: Amid reports that it has snubbed India by rejecting the latter's invitation to the MILAN 2018 naval exercise, the Maldives has said that its navy cannot participate in the event due to the state of emergency in the island nation. The Maldivian envoy said that under the current circumstances, it was "not extraordinary" for his country to not be able to participate in the naval drills. Speaking to news agencies on the matter, Maldives Ambassador Ahmed Mohamed said: "I would like to clarify that the Maldives is unable to participate in the naval exercise during this time due to the current circumstances of a State of Emergency being in effect for those under investigation for serious crimes...." Mohamed added that during such a time, the island nation's security personnel were "expected to be at a heightened stance of readiness". Further, he said that the participation of Maldivian naval officers would have been as "observers" only. ALSO READ: Maldives' unprecedented snub to India's invite for naval exercise The Ambassador said that the Maldives had held back on deploying its officers and defence personnel to participate in overseas exercises and training programmes as the situation warranted that they be at their post back home. "... As such, not being able to participate in the naval exercise at this time is not extraordinary," he added. 2) Maldives tries to assuage India: In remarks that were seen as an attempt to assuage feelings in New Delhi, Mohamed also said that the Maldives and India enjoyed a history of excellent defence and military cooperation, which would endure. The Ambassador asserted that the two nations enjoy a "long history of excellent defence and military cooperation and it is a tradition that we are confident that will endure and continue indefinitely". 3) Maldives declined India's invitation: On Tuesday, reports emerged that the Maldives has turned down an invitation to a gathering of Indian Ocean navies, with the current iteration called MILAN 2018, that India organises every other year in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. The Maldives was sent an invitation to attend the naval exercise, but the island nation declined the invitation, Indian Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba had said. Maldives was sent an invitation to attend 'Milan', a multilateral Naval exercise hosted by Indian Navy but it declined the invitation. This exercise will take place from 6-13 March: Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba in Delhi pic.twitter.com/mjhkQfxDZp The opposition alliance said that they had enlisted British lawyer Ben Emmerson to advise them on securing UN mediation in the crisis. Yameen loyalists have detained more than 50 MNDF and Police Officers. Some being detained in their barracks incommunicado; while senior SO police held in Dhoonidhoo. This is worrying. They must be freed.
The opposition alliance said that they had enlisted British lawyer Ben Emmerson to advise them on securing UN mediation in the crisis.The alliance includes the parties of former Presidents Mohamed Nasheed and Maumoon Abdul Gayoom. Emmerson served as a UN special rapporteur until last year and is also a member of Nasheed's pro-bono international legal team. On February 20, the Maldives Parliament had approved the extension of the state of emergency by 30 days, a day after President Abdulla Yameen sought the extension. The opposition leaders had boycotted the session and called the extension illegal and unconstitutional. The Maldives is facing political unrest since President Yameen imposed emergency after refusing to implement a Supreme Court order for freeing imprisoned opposition leaders. On February 2, the Maldivian Supreme Court had acquitted former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed and former Maldivian Vice-President Ahmed Adeeb and ordered the reinstatement of 12 other parliamentary members. ALSO READ: Maldives crisis: A bitter religious divide has come to the fore 9) Over 50 Maldivian defence, police officers detained: Former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed on Tuesday claimed that over 50 Maldives "National Defence Force (MNDF) and Police Officers" have been detained by the loyalists of President Abdulla Yameen. Nasheed took to Twitter to voice his concern over the alleged arrests and urged for their release, saying, "Yameen loyalists have detained more than 50 MNDF and Police Officers. Some being detained in their barracks incommunicado; while senior SO police held in Dhoonidhoo [an island]. This is worrying. They must be freed."
