Modi, Amit Shah among first to cast votes in poll to elect 14th President

-
ALSO READMonsoon session: Parliament meets from July 17, Presidential poll on Day 1 BJP will win 2019 polls with even bigger mandate than 2014, says Amit Shah Periscope: Amit Shah eyes Kerala Direct Benefit Transfer saved Rs 50,000 cr in 3 years: Amit Shah Modi, Shah dreaming of harming UP: Mayawati
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah were among the first to cast their votes in Parliament shortly after polling to elect India's 14th President began on Monday morning.
Modi, clad in a beige colour sleeveless jacket over a white kurta-pyjama, reached the Parliament premises early to vote. It is also the first day of the over three-week monsoon session of Parliament.
The Prime Minister said the session was expected to herald in a new hope for India.
"Today the monsoon session begins. Like the monsoon brings hope, this session also brings the same spirit of hope," Modi said before casting his vote.
Shah, who is an MLA from Gujarat and was allowed to cast his vote in Parliament, also used his franchise.
All elected MPs and members of legislative assemblies are eligible to vote and elect the successor of Pranab Mukherjee, who demits office on July 25.
The contest is between National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee Ram Nath Kovind and candidate of several major opposition parties Meira Kumar, who was former Lok Sabha Speaker.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU