Modi, Amit Shah among first to cast votes in poll to elect 14th President

Prime Minister Modi and chief were among the first to cast their votes in shortly after polling to elect India's 14th President began on Monday morning.

Modi, clad in a beige colour sleeveless jacket over a white kurta-pyjama, reached the premises early to vote. It is also the first day of the over three-week of

The Prime Minister said the session was expected to herald in a new hope for

"Today the begins. Like the monsoon brings hope, this session also brings the same spirit of hope," Modi said before casting his vote.

Shah, who is an MLA from Gujarat and was allowed to cast his vote in Parliament, also used his franchise.

All elected MPs and members of legislative assemblies are eligible to vote and elect the successor of Pranab Mukherjee, who demits office on July 25.

The contest is between Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee Ram Nath Kovind and candidate of several major opposition parties Meira Kumar, who was former Lok Sabha Speaker.